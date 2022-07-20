16-year-old boy charged with murder after teenage boy fatally stabbed in Lozells

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder, after another 16-year-old boy was found fatally stabbed in Lozells in Birmingham.

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning.

A post mortem examination confirmed Sekou Doucoure died of a stab wound. Credit: BPM Media

Sekou Doucoure was stabbed in Nursery Road.

He died despite the efforts of armed response officers, who attempted to resuscitate him in Lozells, Birmingham, at about 6.50pm on Tuesday 12th July.

A post mortem examination confirmed he died of a stab wound.

The attack happened near a petrol station in the Lozells area in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

A police investigation is ongoing. Yesterday a 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newtown on suspicion of Sekou’s murder. He remains in custody for questioning.Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from our homicide team, said: “We are continuing to support Sekou’s family and they have been updated with the latest developments.

The 16-year-old boy died despite the efforts of armed response officers Credit: BPM Media

“We are still trawling hours of CCTV footage to gain a better understanding of what happened to Sekou.“And we continue to ask for your help, if you saw something and haven’t spoken to us, please do so. Or if you have CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage get in touch. We know there were a number of vehicles in Nursery Road and Farm Street at the time.”