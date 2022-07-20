A retired pig farmer who killed and dumped his wife's body in a septic tank at their farmhouse in Worcestershire in 1982, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

David Venables Credit: PA Images

David Venables, who is 89, tried to blame serial killer Fred West for the murder of his wife Brenda in Kempsey, but was convicted by a jury on the 15th July.

The five-week trial at Worcester Crown Court was told Venables had a 14-year affair with another woman.

He had been in an on-off relationship with his mother’s former carer Lorraine Styles, in the run-up to his wife’s disappearance.

Brenda Venables pictured during a holiday in Perthshire Credit: Family handout

The Crown alleged Venables, who was then 49, killed his wife, 48, and dumped her body in a septic tank in the grounds of "remote" Quaking House Farm, off Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, Worcestershire, where the couple had lived since 1961.

His legal team argued infamous serial killer Fred West had links with the village of Kempsey, where Brenda disappeared - but a jury took 17 hours to find Venables guilty of murder.

The court heard Venables had gone unpunished for his crime for more than 40 years.

The septic tank where the remains of Brenda Venables were found

Brenda's remains were discovered in the underground chamber, in what was once a "rough", overgrown and "secluded" spot - 37 years after she vanished.

Her family said they are "relieved there is finally justice" for their aunt.

Mrs Justice Tipples said David Venables was responsible for many aspects of his wife's mental illness.

Addressing the motive for the killing, she told the retired farmer:

"I am sure you killed Brenda Venables to remove her from your life and the complications she may have presented to you in any divorce proceedings.

"There is no doubt an element of greed and selfishness."

The judge added:

"I do not accept that your life expectancy must be short."

Venables showed no emotion throughout the judge's lengthy sentencing remarks.

He was heard shouting "no" repeatedly after he was taken out of the courtroom towards the cells.