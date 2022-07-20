Ex-police officer to stand trial accused of sex assaults on two women

A former police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty, has pleaded not guilty at a Crown Court hearing.

Oliver Dines, who was a serving constable with West Mercia Police, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by touching, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Dines, who is 31, is alleged to have committed the offences in October and November 2020 in Herefordshire.

The IOPC said the charges relate to two women he met through the course of his duties.

Dines who is from Hereford, was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Worcester Crown Court today.

Adjourning the proceedings, Judge Jim Tindal told Mr Dines:

"Your case will be heard in November of next year. I appreciate that is a very long time for this matter to be hanging over your head and indeed hanging over the head of the complainants.

"It is a reflection, I am afraid, of how busy the courts are after the pandemic."

The court was also told that the trial, starting on November 20 2023, is expected to last for around four days.