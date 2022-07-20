A man from Nottingham who deliberately set fire to a woman's house when she was inside with her children, has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Danny Fretwell from Griffin Road, Sutton in Ashfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (July 18) for the verdict.

In February, he pleaded guilty to a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The 24-year-old showed up drunk at a woman's home on October 13, 2021.

When he arrived the woman took her two daughters, aged nine and 14, upstairs out of harm’s way.

An argument broke out and Fretwell was left downstairs when he started the blaze at his victim’s house.

Nottinghamshire Police reported Fretwell stayed inside the house for ten minutes and watched the clothes burn, as the woman and her daughters remained upstairs unaware.

No one was harmed in the fire.

Detective Constable Christopher Sutton from Nottinghamshire Police, said Fretwell's actions were 'callous' and 'absolutely despicable.'

He said:

“It is sickening to think that he would not only set the fire but also deliberately put his victim and her two children at even further risk by fleeing the house without saying a word."

“Thankfully, nobody was injured, although the blaze did cause considerable damage to the house, while I have no doubt that it will have also left a mark on the family from an emotional standpoint too."

“Arson is a very serious and inexcusable offence that is both incredibly dangerous and can lead to devastating consequences for anyone who is unlucky enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."