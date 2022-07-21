16th century tapestry and medieval kitchen restored in Coventry

A building that has been a part of Coventry for almost 700 years and has undergone a major transformation is set to reopen to the public in the heart of the historic cathedral quarter.

Following a massive refurbishment and restoration programme, you'll be able to explore the newly uncovered Medieval Kitchen at St Mary’s Guildhall, which is one of the best preserved historic kitchens in the country.

The kitchen will be fully accessible for the first time in almost 100 years.

Restoration work was also completed on the St Mary’s Guildhall tapestry, dating back to the turn of the 16th Century.

The kitchen will be fully accessible for the first time in almost 100 years. Credit: Coventry City Council

New interpretation programmes, including a digital tour and interactive activities have been developed to explain the story of the tapestry and enable visitors to clearly see and understand more about the beautiful artwork.

Funding was made successful by a £1.4m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as extra funding by Coventry City Council and other authorities

St Mary’s Guildhall dates back to 1352 and survived the blitz of 1940 which devastated much of the city centre.

It reopens on Friday 22 July.