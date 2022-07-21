Chiltern Railways no longer striking during the Commonwealth Games

ITV News Central understands the train strike called by Aslef - the train drivers Union - for Saturday July the 30th will no longer affect Chiltern Railways.

This means they will now aim to run full services on the first Saturday of the Commonwealth Games, but all other operators who were originally included in the strike action, which includes West Midlands Trains, will still be significantly disrupted by the walk out.

Chiltern say they expect a busier than normal services, due to strike action elsewhere and increased passenger numbers due to the Commonwealth Games.