Watch as police officers with riot shields try to break up the brawl.

Fifty people, including four police officers, have been injured during a mass brawl on a Wolverhampton estate.

Police uniforms were also stolen from a vehicle during the incident.

Officers were sent to Ruskin Avenue in the city with riot shields descended just before 5pm Wednesday (July 20) after being called to a "large disorder".A man and a woman suffered injuries to their head and back, while four police officers were hurt by missiles thrown at them, West Midlands Police said.

Police uniforms were also stolen during the brawl. Credit: BPM Media

Two police cars and a police van were damaged in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We responded to a large disorder in Ruskin Avenue in Wolverhampton just before 5pm yesterday. Around 50 people were involved.

Fifty people were injured in the incident. Credit: BPM Media

"A man and a woman received minor injuries to their head and back respectively. In addition, four police officers were injured after missiles were thrown at them.

"Two police cars and a police van, were also damaged."We are investigating after items of uniform were stolen from one of the police vehicles. We’ve not arrested anyone so far, but have been speaking to witnesses to understand what caused the disorder and the events that followed."

