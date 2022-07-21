A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a young woman was found with unexplained injuries in Hereford.

West Mercia Police said they were called to an address in Green Street just after 5am on Sunday 17th July, to reports of a concern for safety.

Officers say the 20-year-old woman had sustained unexplained injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say her next-of-kin have been informed.

The male suspect has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said:

"This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the young woman who has lost her life.

"I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"You may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues."