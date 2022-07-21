An unknown number of birds have died after a huge fire at a poultry farm in Leicestershire on the hottest day of the year.

The shelter at Walton on the Wolds housed 32,000 hens or chickens, according to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

The surviving animals were seeing running around the wreckage near Loughborough on Tuesday 19 July, where thick black smoke could be seen coming from the farm.

Residents were urged to close their windows and doors.

A major incident was declared in Leicestershire earlier this week Credit: BPM Media

Dampening down continues at the farm and an investigation is due to take place, a spokesperson said. The cause of the fire is not yet known.The incident was one of several attended on the hottest day of the year.Earlier in the day, crews were called out to a large grass fire near Bradgate Park and other smaller fires in the open.

The fire service declared a 'major incident', due to the pressure it was under. It meant teams could only attend the most serious incidents.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue tweeted on the hottest day of the year, saying: "We have declared a major incident due to high demand across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. We will not be attending Automatic Fire alarms. Please only call us if it's an emergency."

Some birds survived the fire Credit: BPM Media

Later the same day, crews were also called out to a fire at a recycling plant in Wesley Street, in the Belgrave area of Leicester. That was reported to emergency services shortly after 7pm. The fire service announced it was standing down from the major incident shortly after 9pm.

Leicestershire's Chief Fire Officer Callum Faint took to social media to praise his crews for their efforts.Mr Faint wrote: "One hell of a day is the phrase I will use to describe today. Many colleagues may use slightly different or elaborative words.

"A massive thank you to all at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service that met todays challenges head on in a monumental effort and response."He continued: "Incredibly busy afternoon with many incidents across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. Absolutely phenomenal work from the control team and fire crews alike in hot and challenging circumstances. Please do all you can to stay safe and hydrated."