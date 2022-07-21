Staffordshire Police responding to 'suspect package' in Hanley

There are reports that Staffordshire Police are responding to a 'suspect package' in Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent.

Part of the city centre have been cordoned off by police, including Huntbach Street and Ratton Street.

It's been reported that people working in the area may be evacuated.

Streets have been cordoned off Credit: BPM Media

Army personnel and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been seen in the area.A witness, who works in a nearby building, said: "Upper Huntbach Street has been closed off by the police.

"We have been told that we may be evacuated but no reason has been given and we have been told to stay at our desks at the moment."