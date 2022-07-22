The cause of a gas leak in Oldbury which prompted 200 homes to be evacuated is still unknown.

Around 350 people were evacuated from their houses on Dudley Road in the West Midlands town last night (21 July), but have since been able to return.

Dudley Road remained closed on Friday evening, while repair work on the main was carried out by Cadent.

Around 350 people were evacuated Credit: Google

No damage was caused to houses and no-one has been injured.

At around 7.30pm on Thursday, 20 firefighters and four fire engines were called out to a burst gas main in allotment in Oldbury.

Around 350 people were evacuated from some 200 homes as a precaution.

The cause of the gas leak is still unknown Credit: Google

Many were looked after at the Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple on Dudley Road East, while others are staying with family and friends.

Other local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

The cause of the gas leak is not yet known.

