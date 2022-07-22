A dog show is being held to remember a Nottinghamshire Police handler who was killed on duty in January 2003.

Police Constable Ged Walker was dragged 100 yards and killed as he tried to take the keys from the ignition of a stolen car in Nottinghamshire.

The driver David Parfitt was convicted of PC Walker’s manslaughter and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was later jailed again for other crimes.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford paying tribute to dog handler PC Ged Walker in 2017 at the newly refurbished kennels in Arnold. Credit: ITV Central

The 19th Ged Walker Memorial Dog Show will be held at West Park in Long Eaton on Sunday.

Organisers are encouraging the community to come to the show and honour PC Walker's memory, as it's likely to be the final memorial dog show.

Jannet Wesley, who organises the event alongside her mother Janet Wesley and Sue Foreman said: “It remains as important as ever to remember PC Walker and what happened 19 years ago.

"The dog and handler team are there to protect people and uphold the law and nobody should lose their life in the line of duty.

“Police dogs are so loyal to their handler. They come as one.”

Ged Walker's wife, Tracey. Credit: ITV Central

Ged’s wife Tracey Walker said: “I would like to thank Janet and her crew who have done a fantastic job in making the event such a brilliant day for everyone for all these years."

Mr Guildford said: “Ged’s exceptional bravery and dedication to duty will never be forgotten.

"He courageously put his life at risk to stop a dangerous criminal and events like the memorial dog show are an opportunity to remember his exceptional actions.”

Tracy and Ged Walker

Training staff from the force’s Dogs Section will be on hand to judge some of the prize categories and hopefully show off their skills with a display.

Inspector Tim Ringer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is an honour to support this long-running event which remembers PC Walker and the ultimate sacrifice he made in the line of duty.“