Detectives have launched a double murder investigation in the Caribbean after a Leicester couple were found dead in their Antigua home.

Tyrone Baptiste and his wife Pia, were found with gunshot wounds on Wednesday, 20 July, at their home in the village of Golden Grove.

Tyrone was also found with a knife wound, according to the Crime Stoppers Antigua Barbuda charity.

Mr Baptiste, who is from Antigua, is believed to have grown up in Leicester attending Southfields Primary and Moat Community College, before moving back to the island with his Dutch-born wife.

Police have launched a double murder investigation into the couple's deaths and the local Crime Stoppers charity is appealing for further information.

It is not known, at this stage, how many people had entered the couple's home at the time of the incident.

Antiguan media outlets have reported that a robbery is the suspected motive behind the alleged murders.

Real News Antigua reported on July 20 that Mrs Baptiste's co-workers discovered the bodies, after going to check on her when she did not show up for work.

It was also reported that neighbours heard what was believed to be gunshots in the early hours.

The couple reportedly ran a tour company, Tropical Adventures Antigua, and had two children together.

The tour company shared a tribute to Mrs Baptiste on social media, describing her as an "inspiration."

Its post read: "We are saddened to announce the passing of Mrs Pia Baptiste, the General Manager of Tropical Adventures.

"Pia has been associated with Tropical Adventures for nearly 30 years and was the rock and foundation that our company was built upon.

"Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to her children and her entire family in Antigua and abroad. May Pia and her husband Tyrone rest in peace. Amen."

