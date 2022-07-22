Nottingham Forest sign former Manchester United Player Jesse Lingard

Former Manchester United playey Jesse Lingard has completed the signing to Nottingham Forest.

The club made the announcement on Twitter last night and Lingard has also changed his own social media profiles.

In a short video showing the 29-year-old wearing a Forest scarf, he utters the words: “Done deal, baby. Let’s go!”

Lingard is Forest’s 11th new signing of the summer and joins 24 hours after Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo joined from Huddersfield.

He made six appearances during the World Cup, scoring once and registering two assists.

He made over 200 appearances for Manchester United, having spent over 20 years at the club.

Lingard spent six months on loan at West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign, where he scored nine times and claimed five assists from 19 appearances.

He could make his debut for Forest as early as Saturday as the Reds take on Union Berlin in Germany.