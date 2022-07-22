Rail passengers are being urged to plan their travel in advance ahead of two separate days of strike action next week.

West Midlands Railway says that on Wednesday, July 27, there could be a "very limited service" in operation due to strike action by members of the RMT Union.

Passengers are being advised to only travel if essential, as trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm on a small number of routes.

And on Saturday, July 30, there will be no service on any West Midlands Railway route due to strike action by members of driver union ASLEF. Passengers will not be able to travel with West Midlands Railway as a result.

People attending Commonwealth Games events are also being encouraged to use alternative modes of travel, including specially-laid-on road transport.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: “It is very disappointing that these planned strikes are set to cause significant disruption to our customers.

“On both affected dates customers should only travel if their journey is essential and they have no means of transport available to them.

“On Saturday 30 July, the extent of the strike action means there will be no West Midlands Railway services at all and customers with essential reasons to travel will need to use alternative modes of transport.

“People holding advance tickets for travel on the affected dates can use them on alternative dates or return them to their point of purchase for a refund.”

Routes with a limited service on Wednesday, July 27, from 7.30am to 6.30pm are:

Cross-City Line (Lichfield Trent Valley – Redditch/Bromsgrove via Birmingham New Street) – 2 trains per hour

Wolverhampton – Birmingham – 1 train per hour

Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International – 1 train per hour

No trains will run on any other WMR route, including all routes via Birmingham Snow Hill, Birmingham-Shrewsbury, Birmingham-Worcester-Hereford and Nuneaton-Leamington Spa.

Some minor disruption to services on the morning of Thursday, July 28, is expected due to displacement of trains.

What are the strikes?

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced its members intend to stage strike action impacting West Midlands Railway on Wednesday, July 27.

If this action goes ahead a significantly reduced timetable will be in operation across the network on July 27 and services on the morning of Thursday 28 will also be disrupted.

Separately, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) has announced its members intend to stage strike action impacting West Midlands Railway on Saturday, July 30.

If this action goes ahead services will be severely disrupted on Saturday 30 July and services on the morning of Sunday 31 July will also be disrupted.

RMT members also intend to strike on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday 20.

If this action goes ahead a significantly reduced timetable will be in operation across the network on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20. Services will also be significantly disrupted on Friday, August 19.

Services on the morning of Sunday 21 will also be disrupted.