Police investigation launched after 'woman raped' in Birmingham

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly raped in Birmingham earlier this month.

West Midlands Police officers say the incident allegedly happened in the early hours of July 10.

As part of their investigation, a 40-year-old man has been charged with rape and other sexual offences. He has been remanded in custody.

Police are appealing for any other potential victims or witnesses of similar incidents to contact us.

They continue to support the woman and their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who can help, should message police via Live Chat on their website or call 101.

If news of this rape has affected you, The Survivors Trust is there for you. Call them on 08088 010818.