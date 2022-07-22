The Queen to miss Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium

The Prince of Wales will represent Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Charles, who will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, will deliver a speech next Thursday, during the launch of the global sporting event being hosted in Birmingham.

He will also read a message from the Queen put in the Commonwealth Games Baton, which has been carried to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth during a 294-day journey.

The Queen Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal and Earl and Countess of Wessex, will attend events celebrating the Games.

They will meet competitors, volunteers and support staff, visiting venues and attending sporting fixtures.

During a summit of Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda last month, Prince Charles said he is looking forward to visiting the games.

He said: "In a world currently riven by conflict and division, these Games - so aptly called 'the friendly games' - stand as a shining celebration of our unity, our diversity and our pursuit of shared excellence."