It's almost 50 years since Ugandan President Idi Amin ordered 70,000 Asians to leave the country within three months.

President Idi Amin accused them of corruption and not doing enough to integrate - claims strongly denied by those who lived there.

He gave Asians just 90 days to leave the country.

The announcement led to widespread violence and fear, and many families came to Britain.

But they had no idea where they would go and what they would do.

'Tracking down one arrival from Uganda - from a 50-year-old airport photo"

Rasilaben Unalkat arrived at Stansted Airport with her husband and two young sons.

She was filmed just moments after the plane landed.

And now, nearly 50 years on, ITV News Central's Rajiv Popat has tracked her down - in Peterborough.

She told him she never thought she would ever have to leave the Ugandan country's beauty behind, but such was the fear for everyone's safety, that they fled.

Mrs Unalkat and many others like her were stripped of their possessions, and with just fifty-five pounds in their pockets, they left.

She recalls that despite feeling bitterly cold when she arrived, she breathed a huge sigh of relief, as she finally felt safe.

She says:

'My husband gave his jacket to me and I covered my son.'

'We were just walking, and I was thinking - what was going to happen now ? I felt safe after everything that had happened to us - it was a huge relief'.

Mrs Unalkat has been meeting members of the Khoja Shia Itha-naashri Mosque in Peterborough.

People there, like Fazle-Abbas Rahemtulla, moved to the city in 1972 and made it their home.

Everything was good here - we had a very good breakfast every morning"

Fazle-Abbas Rahemtulla recalls the warm welcome and hearty food they had when they arrived in the city.

'They gave us a very good welcome, a very good breakfast every morning, lunch, tea. You couldn't complain about anything'.

He explained to Rajiv why he came to Peterborough, saying:

'I wanted my children to grow up in a community and learn religion, and my mother was missing the mosque'.

The mosque in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Central

This was the first mosque of its kind in Europe - built in 1974 thanks to fundraising from the local Muslim community who were from Uganda.

Rizwan Rahemtulla says it was the hard work and earnings from those who first arrived in 1972, that helped lay the foundations for the mosque as it is today.

He says:

'They would get paid on a Thursday, and that night they would come here and give a percentage of their wage, and that's how we started, and it laid the foundations to where we are today'.