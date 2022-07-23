Around 1,000 Armed Forces personnel will be a part of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They will be supporting security, competing for medals, officiating competitions, participating in the opening ceremony and supporting the delivery of a safe and secure event.

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel will be deployed to Birmingham 2022 to support the West Midlands Police Security Operation, which is the biggest the region has seen.

Armed Forces personnel are preparing for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Game.

The opening ceremony on Thursday 28 July will mark the start of the Commonwealth Games, featuring many of the Armed Forces personnel who are in Birmingham for ceremonial duties, civil engagement or competing as athletes.

The Band of HM Royal Marines will provide a fanfare of trumpeters during the ceremony.

Some members of the military are competing in the event. Credit: Ministry of Defence

More than 130 Armed Forces flag raisers will be deployed across the venues to lead the over 280 medal presentations taking place throughout the Games.

The British Army and Royal Air Force will be represented by athletes competing at this year’s Games, with Armed Forces personnel taking part in boxing, judo and athletics.