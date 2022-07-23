Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Wesley Smith reports on the first day of the Splendour Festival in Nottinghamshire

Wollaton Park in Nottingham is buzzing this weekend as the Splendour Festival is back for the first time in three years.

The organisers say this one is the biggest to date and headline acts include Anne-Marie, Melanie C, Craig David, Happy Mondays and Supergrass.

This year, artist BEKA from Nottingham joins the line-up, appearing on the main stage on Sunday.

The festival was also be joined by Trent Rockets' players, who will giving festival goers the chance to test their cricket skills against the players, sharing advice and top tips.

Organisers are expecting over 20,000 festival goers across the two days.

Tori Sheard is actually based in Nottingham, so performing at Splendour was a must. Credit: ITV Central

She said: "It's really exciting, I've waited so long to play this as well and on such a big stage, I can't wait.

"It's just the energy, everyone is happy and everyone is there to enjoy music and to chill out and have a good time, so what's not to love?