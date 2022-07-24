14-year-old boy arrested over rape of teenage girl in Warwick

A boy has been arrested in connection with a reported rape which took place in Warwick last night (Saturday 23 July).

The incident took place at around 9.30pm in woodland near Ophelia Drive.

Warwickshire Police were called to the scene following reports that a teenage girl had been raped.

Police have now confirmed a 14-year-old boy from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives have urged anyone with any information to contact them as soon as possible.