Missiles destroy donated Warwickshire ambulance in Ukraine

Missiles have destroyed the first ambulance donated by Warwickshire’s Ambulance Aid in Ukraine.

Ambulance Aid fundraises to buy ambulances to send to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

The attack flattened the building it was parked in causing devastation.

‘Ambulance Aid’ stickers are clearly visible on the ambulance, amidst the rubble.

A hospital medic reported the ambulance had been, “very useful for the frontline.

"It had been used to evacuate the injured every morning, after the 6am curfew.

"Unfortunately, it was still parked at the hospital that morning.

"We are trying to get the precious medications out of the ambulance.

Ambulance Aid has sent Ukraine five ambulances and one SUV.

It is a not-for-profit organisation set up to send ambulances to Ukraine.

Working with Medical Aid Ukraine - West Midlands, it fills the ambulances with critical medical supplies.

The first two ambulances were donated and driven over in April by Mark Pritchard Jeffs and Alf Rykowski.

Claudine Pearson, volunteer Director said, “This is a stark reminder of the reality on the ground in Ukraine.

"We are deeply relieved there were no casualties; the one person inside at the time of the attack, escaped with only concussion.

"We are on standby to deliver two ambulances to hospitals most in need, in partnership with Medical Aid Ukraine.

"Donations are urgently needed to help fund our next delivery which leave at the end of the month.