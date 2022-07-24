Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Callum Watkinson has been following the Queens Baton this weekend:

It was full steam ahead for the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games this weekend.

The show was on the road, and on the rails!

The baton travelled the length of the Severn Valley heritage railway from Kidderminster in Worcestershire to Bridgnorth in Shropshire.

Large crowds turning out at either end for a dose of Commonwealth anticipation.

Elsewhere, Sunday began its tour of Wolverhampton with a parachute jump.

For one mother, it was extra special.

Laura Gardner carried the baton in memory of her daughter, Skye.

The 14-year-old died from heart disease before she knew she would be a baton bearer.