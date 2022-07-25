West Midlands Police have announced their mascots for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be three Cocker Spaniel puppies.

The six-month-old pups, named Jaffa, Dodger and Bourbon, will be at various fan zones and events throughout the Games with their mum Biscuit.

The Commonwealth Games start on Thursday 28 July around Birmingham and the West Midlands.

The force says the puppies will be visiting the athlete's village so that athletes from all over the Commonwealth can spend their downtime with them and learn more about how police dogs protect the public.

Police dogs and their handlers from around the country will be supporting West Midlands Police with their policing operations during the event.

The force says spectators and visitors to the city are very welcome to come and say hello to the puppies and take photos of them, because meeting new people is good for their development.

Breed Scheme Manager, Dave Raymond, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting the policing operation for The Games and as always at major events, our dogs and their handlers will be there along with lots of other officers to keep everyone safe. “But we will also have our three little mascots and their mum Biscuit visiting and we really want them to get as much out of their visits as possible.

"It really helps with their development. So if you do see them, please say hello as it really helps develop their social skills that will be vital for their development in becoming furry crime fighters in the future.”