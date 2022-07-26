Skip to content

Huge disruption expected for East Midlands Railway passengers due to strike action

Members of the RMT union are striking tomorrow over pay and conditions Credit: PA Images

Huge disruption is expected for East Midlands Railway passengers, as RMT union members go on strike over pay and conditions.

More than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will walkout.

East Midlands Railway is urging people not to travel, unless absolutely necessary.

If people need to travel by train, they are being encouraged to allow extra time for delays.

Disruption is expected to continue into Thursday, with services starting after 7am.

What services will be impacted?

East Midlands Railway will run services between 7:30am and 6:30pm, with only one train running per hour between:

All other lines will be closed and no rail replacement bus services are running.

Train drivers at eight rail operators to walk out on strike later this month
Passengers told to plan ahead as West Midlands Railway confirms strike timetable