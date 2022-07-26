Huge disruption is expected for East Midlands Railway passengers, as RMT union members go on strike over pay and conditions.

More than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will walkout.

East Midlands Railway is urging people not to travel, unless absolutely necessary.

If people need to travel by train, they are being encouraged to allow extra time for delays.

Disruption is expected to continue into Thursday, with services starting after 7am.

What services will be impacted?

East Midlands Railway will run services between 7:30am and 6:30pm, with only one train running per hour between:

Nottingham and London

Corby and London

Derby and Matlock

Derby and Nottingham

Leicester and Nottingham

Nottingham and Sheffield

All other lines will be closed and no rail replacement bus services are running.