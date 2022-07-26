An 8ft (2.4m) yellow and white python has been found after escaping from a Nottinghamshire home.

The snake, named Lavender, appeared in a neighbour's garden on Monday after being reported missing from a property in Blandford Road, Chilwell, on 13 July.

The disappearance had prompted a police alert.

Nottinghamshire Police said the pet's owner did not believe it posed a risk to people or other animals.

It is thought Lavender was tempted out of her hiding place by the fall in temperature and the need to eat.