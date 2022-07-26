Skip to content

Missing python found in neighbour's garden after Nottinghamshire Police alert

Police said the python, similar in appearance to this one, was reported missing earlier this month

An 8ft (2.4m) yellow and white python has been found after escaping from a Nottinghamshire home.

The snake, named Lavender, appeared in a neighbour's garden on Monday after being reported missing from a property in Blandford Road, Chilwell, on 13 July.

The disappearance had prompted a police alert.

Nottinghamshire Police said the pet's owner did not believe it posed a risk to people or other animals.

It is thought Lavender was tempted out of her hiding place by the fall in temperature and the need to eat.

Family call 999 after spotting 5ft-long snake in their living room
Girl, 8, bitten by venomous snake while on Easter picnic with family