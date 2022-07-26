Two more men have been arrested for murder after a fatal hit and run killed a father of one in Coventry earlier this month.

The men, aged 26 and 19, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 61-year old man has been charged with murder, while two women aged 42 and 22, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Andrew Flamson, 40, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a silver Ford Mondeo while he was walking a dog with a friend on Grosvenor Road on July 12.

He died in hospital three days later.

Two children, aged 15 and 16 were also struck by the car. And a second man, also aged 40, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after also being hit by the car.

The dog they were walking needed to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.

'A boy has been left without his dad due to the actions of the driver'

Detectives believe an altercation between two groups which took place on the neighbouring road, Westminster Road at around 11pm may have been the catalyst for the incident.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Sangha from West Midlands Police said: "I need anyone who witnessed the disorder, saw the collision or the silver Mondeo driving away to get in touch as soon as possible.

"A boy has been left without his dad due to the actions of the driver; we need to trace the offenders and get justice for Andrew’s family.

"In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

"If you have any information no matter how small, please contact us. The smallest bit of information could help our investigation."