A student West Midlands Police officer, who sent sexual messages and followed a female colleague home after work, would have been dismissed had he not resigned, a misconduct hearing has found.

Former PC George Mitchell began training with West Midlands Police in April this year after his induction the month prior.

Shortly after this, he began sending a number of social media messages of a 'graphic and sexual nature' to colleagues.

He also followed a fellow student officer home after work, which was described as both 'unwanted and distressing'.

The student officer resigned, but in a hearing chaired by Chief Constable Sir David Thompson today (26 July), he was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour and thus, would have been dismissed.

The chair said: "Mr Mitchell is wholly responsible for his behaviour.

"It is unwanted by any of these officers who were embarking with excitement on a new career.

"The nature of this communication is abhorrent and he exploited the obvious desire of new officers to make new friends to advance his sexual motives.

"Cases of sexual impropriety undermine trust in the police service.

"I am relieved Mr Mitchell’s behaviour was detected before he ever became an operational police officer.

"He certainly has no place in the police service which cares for the most vulnerable and he would have been dismissed without notice if he had been serving."

He will also be added to the College of Policing Barring Register.