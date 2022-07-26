World famous Bhangra star Balwinder Safri dies after recovering from coma

Bhangra legend Balwinder Safri from Birmingham has died after recovering from a coma.

Mr Safri had been in a coma after suffering brain damage following heart surgery earlier this year.

He was admitted on 20th April to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton over heart concerns.

The Bhangra star was applauded after waking up from coma Credit: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Complications with a triple bypass surgery meant Mr Safri had to undergo another which left him in a coma.

Following a CT scan, the 63-year-old's family were told he suffered brain damage and to prepare for the worst.

After 27 days in critical care, Mr Safri responded to a student nurse's call who asked 'can you hear me' in Punjabi.

Mr Safri's recovery was described as 'miraculous' and was applauded when he was discharged from hospital.

After leaving hospital, he went to the rehabilitation centre to receive support for his mobility and speech.

His family have today confirmed he has died.

Credit: BPM Media

Tributes have since poured in for the performer, who has been hailed as a 'pioneer' for the British Asian music industry.Who is Balwinder Safri?

Balwinder Safri was born in India but has been a part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980.

The Punjabi singer, from Birmingham, formed the bhangra group in 1990 and gained popularity with a string of hits including 'Rahaye Rahaye' and 'Chan Mere Makhna'.