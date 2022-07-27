The Commonwealth Games is here as Birmingham gears up for a sporting extravaganza over the next 12 days.

When is the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the games at the Alexander stadium at 8pm on Thursday 28 July, 2022.

It will be the first time the stadium is used during the games, after its £72 million transformation.

An estimated 30,000 people will be watching it live, with millions more watching from around the world.

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begins at 7pm on Thursday 28 July on BBC One, and runs until 10.30pm.

Who is attending the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

The Prince of Wales - accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall - will represent Her Majesty The Queen and officially open the Games at this evening’s opening ceremony.

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

The ceremony is expected to last two-and-a-half hours, with a full schedule of performances to look forward to.

Creator of the Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, is the executive producer of the opening ceremony.

He is joined by a team of creative masterminds behind the evening including Iqbal Khan, Artistic Director and Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness, musical director.

British music icons, Duran Duran are set to headline the ceremony in the city where their 40 year musical career began.

Duran Duran will be performing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony Credit: PA

Tony Iommi, guitarist and co-founder of heavy metal band Black Sabbath will also be taking to the stage in the town where he was born.

Rising local stars, Indigo Marshall and Gambimi, will also be among the lineup for the evening.

Mezzo-soprano and Birmingham Conservatoire graduate, Samantha Oxborough will perform the National Anthem and a choir of more than 700 people, from 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, will also be performing at the Opening Ceremony.

When will the Team England flag bearers walk out?

The Commonwealth Games Parade of Nations will begin with the host nation of the previous Commonwealth Games (in this case Australia) and will end with the host nation of this year's Commonwealth Games - Team England!

What will the Games mean for the Midlands in years to come?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that "this is Birmingham’s time to shine".

Birmingham is about to hold the biggest sporting and para-sport programme, with more medals for women than men for the first time ever at a major multi-sport event.

It has been announced that £778m of public investment is being put into leaving a lasting legacy for the people of Birmingham and West Midlands.