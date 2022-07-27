More than 1.25 million tickets have now been sold for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which start tomorrow with an opening ceremony at the city's Alexander Stadium.

The ceremony is expected to be watched by a live audience of 3 0,000 people and a TV audience of around one billion.But with just hours to go, organisers say 200,000 tickets remain unsold for events at the 15 venues, including Rugby 7s and women’s cricket T20 - both of which take place this weekend.

Which events still have tickets available?

286 different sessions of sport will take place across 11 days. There are plenty of tickets left for Rugby 7s on Friday 29 July and Saturday 30 July at Coventry Stadium, and the women’s cricket T20 at Edgbaston Stadium.

It's the first time that women’s cricket has been included in the Commonwealth Games.

There are also tickets available for all sessions of beach volleyball at Smithfield and for some of the sports at the NEC - they include boxing, badminton, or table tennis/para table tennis

Games organisers say they do still expect to sell more tickets at Birmingham 2022 than any other Commonwealth Games, and say that there are £22 tickets available for every sport and every session – including those sessions that feature finals.

Tickets start at £15 for adults and £8 for under 16s.

Which events are sold out?

Tickets for the most popular events will be difficult to get - that's artistic gymnastics, swimming/Para swimming, diving, cycling (mountain bike, track, road race and time trial), basketball 3x3/wheelchair basketball 3x3, the Team England netball matches and the evening sessions of athletics/Para athletics - the morning sessions have more availability.

The opening ceremony also has limited availability, but there are currently tickets for the closing ceremony.

Can I see any of the action for free?

You'll be able to line the route of the triathlon in Sutton Park, the cycling time trial which starts and finishes in West Park in Wolverhampton and the cycling road race which starts and finishes in Warwick.

The first medals of the Games are expected to be won at Sutton Park in the triathlon.

The marathon route also starts and finishes in Birmingham city centre and is free to watch, although a rail strike is planned on Saturday 30 July, meaning no West Midlands railway services will be running - so you'll need to plan another way to get into the city centre.

What is going to happen if all the tickets aren't sold?

We asked the Commonwealth Games organisers if there are plans to give away any remaining tickets to community groups or schools but they didn't reply.

They did say that tickets will remain on sale throughout the Games and that they expect to sell thousands over the next ten days.

How can I sell tickets that I don't want?

The Birmingham 2022 official resale platform has now closed after being open between 31 May and 4 July.

You can now transfer any unusable tickets to a friend or family member through your ticketing account.

How can I get involved if I don't like sport?

There are two festival sites in the city centre in Victoria Square and Smithfield, and there are seven neighbourhood Festival Sites across Birmingham.

They are at:

Castle Vale

Sense Touchbase Pears

Sparkhill

Edgbaston Reservoir

Yardley

Handsworth

Ward End

There will be giant screens to watch the sport and also live entertainment.