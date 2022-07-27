Rail strikes return this week and are expected to bring fresh travel disruption across the Midlands - particularly during the long-awaited Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Here's everything you need to know about rail services affected during the train strikes to help you travel smoothly.

When are the next rail strikes due to take place?

Rail strikes and disruption planned this week are:

Wednesday 27 July

More than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport(RMT) union and The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association members at Avanti West Coast are set to strike across England.

RMT strikes affect these following train companies: Network Rail, CrossCountry Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

More than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will walk out Credit: PA Images

What services will be affected?

Almost all rail services are expected to be crippled across the region and England on Wednesday due to the large numbers of workers across 14 train operators taking part in the strikes.

Network Rail has also said all train lines could be affected as signallers control train movements across the entire country.

It expects a "very limited" timetable on the strike day, with around 20% of services running and some parts of the country with no rail services.

West Midlands Trains cover routes into Birmingham city centre on the cross city line from Lichfield to Bromsgrove along with trains to Worcester, Walsall and Coventry.

Credit: PA Images

CrossCountry has confirmed their proposed special timetable which will be in place on Wednesday, July 27, due to planned strike action by the RMT.

As a result, the number of CrossCountry train services being run will be limited, both on the strike day and those either side. The hours of operation across the network will also be reduced to between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days to ensure essential rail freight services can operate.

The following routes will have a limited service in place between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days:

Birmingham – North East and Scotland: One train per hour between Birmingham and York (via Derby, Sheffield and Leeds) with four trains per day extended to Edinburgh.​ All services to call at Tamworth and Burton-on-Trent.

Birmingham – Bristol and Cardiff: No trains will run between Birmingham and Bristol / Cardiff due to Gloucester signal box being closed. There is engineering work between Gloucester and Newport from Monday 18 July until Friday 2nd September. During this time rail replacement road transport will be in operation on the route between Gloucester and Newport. This service will continue to operate on the strike day.

Leicester – Peterborough – Cambridge – Stansted Airport: No trains will run due to numerous signal boxes being closed.

Birmingham – Leicester: One train per hour between Birmingham and Leicester(via Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton, Hinckley and Narborough).

Derby – Nottingham: No CrossCountry trains will run but East Midlands Railway will operate one train per hour.

Manchester – Birmingham - Reading/Southampton: One train per hour between Manchester (via Crewe and Styal) to Birmingham and Reading (via Coventry & Oxford) with some extensions to Southampton​.

Thursday 28 July

Although a strike is not taking place, passengers are being warned to expect some disruption on the morning of July 28, with a later start to services as signalling staff return to work.

Saturday 30 July

Train drivers from eight companies including West Midlands Trains will strike.