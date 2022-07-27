A picture of Birmingham-born comedian Jasper Carrott, created using his hair, fingerprints, blood and spit has been accidentally sold.

The picture was on display at a hospice shop in Bewdley, Worcestershire as part of a two-week art trail. It was only on loan to the KEMP Hospice shop, but was sold by mistake on Wednesday, 13 July.

A public appeal is now underway to reunite local artist Hilary J Baker with her work.

The hospice says the customer would receive a full refund following this "unfortunate human error."

Jasper Carrott on tour Credit: PA

Caroline Beech, CEO of KEMP Hospice said, "We were devastated to learn that this genuine and unfortunate mistake had occurred, and everyone across the whole team is very concerned to see Hilary reunited with her picture as soon as possible.”

Gary Barnes, Head of Retail at KEMP continued, “We have exhausted all avenues of tracking the picture down, which is why we are now appealing for help from our local community.

"We are genuinely sorry for what has happened. We’ve conducted an internal investigation and are confident that it was an unfortunate human error.

"We hope that the person who purchased the picture will understand and will get in touch to help us reunite it with Hilary.”

Baker was commissioned to create the picture of Carrott where she uses her "forensic etching" technique.

She uses his hair, fingerprints, blood and spit and Carrott visited her studio in the town many times to create the work. She says, "the picture means a great deal to me, and I was devastated to learn it had been mistakenly sold.”

Anyone with information should email retail@kemphopsice.org.uk or call 01562 756 000.

