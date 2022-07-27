Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a hamstring injury.

She had to stop running during the 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships a few days ago and announced her decision on Instagram today, writing: "Thankfully I've only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x1 a few days ago. No major issue and nothing to worry about.

"But due to the short turnaround between the end of the Worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days' time I'm going to have to withdraw."

Asher-Smith had broken her British record to finish fourth in the 100m final and won a bronze medal in the 200m before suffering her relay setback.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith during the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Credit: PA

Asher-Smith had intended to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham, but her diagnosis now also casts serious doubt over her participation at next month's European Championships.

Asher-Smith added: "I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans. It's going to be such an amazing competition and I know Team England will do you all proud."

"I'm looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates."

Emily Campbell and Jack Laugher have been chosen as the Team England flag bearers. Credit: PA/Paul Kitagaki Jr/ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, the flag-bearers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony have been revealed.

Nottingham-born weightlifter Emily Campbell and diver Jack Laugher from Harrogate have been chosen to carry the flag for the host nation.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday (28 July) at the Alexander Stadium to mark the start of the Games.

Birmingham-born duo Duran Duran will be among those headlining the event, which is expected to be watched by more than a billion people around the world.

Read more: