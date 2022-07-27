Play Brightcove video

Rosie Dowsing reports.

When it was announced that there would be rail strikes during the Commonwealth Games, it was a concern for everyone, but especially for one man from Walsall.

The strikes meant that Liam Marston, who is autistic, and usually travels by train to see his dad, couldn't watch him carry the baton on its journey through Birmingham.

Former ultra-distance runner Glyn Marston was nominated to carry the Queen's baton for his work setting up sports clubs in the community and fundraising for charity through extreme sports.

Glyn carrying the Queen's baton Credit: ITV Central

Earlier this month we spoke to Liam and his dad Glyn about how the rail strikes were going to impact their family.

Since then, ITV Central has received many responses from people wanting to help transport Liam to watch his dad's big moment.

But one offer stood out from the rest.

This morning Liam travelled in a luxury limousine from Walsall to Birmingham.

Liam travelled in the limousine with his mum

Michal Medicine drove Liam to Birmingham, he said: "When I heard Liam and Glyn's story I just wanted to help Liam, I thought this can't happen.

"Someone needs to step up and help Liam be there for his Father, as I would expect my son to be there as a Father himself."

Liam travelled with his mother this morning in the limousine, to watch his dad carry the Queen's baton.

Glyn and Liam at the Queen's baton relay

Glyn Marston said: "He's made a good a really special day, this now is a day that I'll never forget. I'm choked, I'm really choked.

"It's thanks to Central News and thanks to Michal Medicine who stepped forward straight away and offered help, to see Liam there is just wow. Didn't think it would happen, but it did."