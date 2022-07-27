Skip to content

What roads are closed during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games?

The countdown is on for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham Credit: ITV News

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have announced the road changes to be made during the games.

From July 28 until August 8, thousands of spectators are expected to visit the city for the first major global sporting competition since the pandemic began.

The Games organisers promise to minimise disruption for residents when spectators travel to and from sporting venues.

Roads could have permit access only, controlled parking, no parking, no stopping, one-way traffic or be closed.

What areas and roads will be affected by the restrictions?

Birmingham - Alexander Stadium

The road restrictions published for Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

  • A34 Walsall Road

  • Alexander Gardens

  • Almond Croft

  • Baltimore Road

  • Carmodale Avenue

  • Chapelwood Grove

  • Cliveden Avenue

  • Coleraine Road

  • Crantock Road

  • Derrydown Road

  • Dewsbury Grove

  • Dorrington Green

  • Dorrington Road

  • Fairview Avenue

  • Gainsborough Road

  • Glendower Road

  • Hatton Gardens

  • Hillside Drive

  • Ipswich Crescent

  • Ivybridge Grove

  • Kingsdown Avenue

  • Lavendon Road

  • Lymedene Road

  • Marathon Point

  • Montana Avenue

  • Nevin Grove

  • Pendragon Road

  • Perry Avenue

  • Perry Park Crescent

  • Raymond Avenue

  • Richmond Croft

  • Sandringham Road

  • Teddington Grove

  • Thanet Grove

  • Tower Hill Southern Section

  • Wensleydale Road

  • Whitburn Avenue

  • Wilnecote Grove

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Aldridge Road

  • Church Road

  • Dairy Drive

  • Elcock Drive

  • Nash Square

  • Perry Villa Drive

  • St Johns Walk

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick-up or drop off passengers.

  • Beeches Road

  • Rocky Lane

  • Stanford Avenue

  • Tower Hill Southern Section

One-way Traffic - Vehicles will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads.

  • Aldridge Road

  • Church Road

Birmingham - Arena Birmingham

Road Restrictions for Arena Birmingham during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

  • Acorn Grove

  • Anderton Street

  • Bellcroft

  • Browning Street

  • Cambridge Street

  • Clement Street

  • Conway Court

  • Crosby Close

  • Daley Close

  • Edward Street

  • Essington Street

  • Friston Avenue

  • Gilby Road

  • Glebeland Close

  • Goodman Street

  • Graston Close

  • Grosvenor Street West

  • Guild Close

  • Helena Street

  • Kelsall Croft

  • Kilby Avenue

  • Ledbury Close

  • Ledsam Street

  • Lighthorne Avenue

  • Louisa Street

  • Morville Street

  • Nelson Street

  • Power Crescent

  • Rann Close

  • Rawlins Street

  • Rodney Close

  • Ruston Street

  • Ryland Street

  • Scotland Street

  • Sherbourne Grove

  • Shyltons Croft

  • St Marks Crescent

  • St Marks Street

  • St Vincent Street West

  • Townsend Way

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Civic Close

  • Kingston Row

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

  • Cambridge Street

  • Sheepcote Street

  • St Vincent Street

  • Summer Hill Street

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

  • King Edwards Road

Birmingham - Edgbaston Stadium

Road Restrictions for Edgbaston Stadium during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

  • Beaconsfield Road

  • Cannon Hill Road

  • Capsicum Road

  • Caraway Road

  • Cheddar Road

  • Cinnamon Close

  • Constance Road

  • Dalloway Close

  • Dollery Drive

  • Eastwood Road

  • First Avenue

  • Foster Way

  • Fourth Avenue

  • Harbury Road

  • Hollies Croft

  • Jakeman Road

  • Oakfield Road

  • Odell Place

  • Pavenham Drive

  • Raglan Road

  • Second Avenue

  • Sir John's Road

  • Strensham Road

  • The Russells

  • Third Avenue

  • Willows Crescent

  • Wyatt Close

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Edgbaston Crescent

  • Queen's Ride

  • The Ashes

  • The Boulevard

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

  • Alexandra Road

  • Amesbury Road

  • Moor Green Lane

  • Moorcroft Road

  • Pershore Road

  • Priory Road

  • Queensbridge Road

  • Russell Road

  • Salisbury Road

  • Sir Harrys Road

  • Speedwell Road (except for buses)

  • Willows Road

One-way Traffic - Vehicles will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads.

  • Alexandra Road

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

  • Edgbaston Road (Eastbound)

  • Edgbaston Road (Westbound)

Cannon Hill Park Access Road will have prohibited access.

Birmingham - Marathon

Roads on the marathon route (including some adjoining roads will be closed between 2.30AM and 3.30PM on the day of the race, Saturday 30 July. Emergency services will be permitted.

Road Restrictions for Marathon during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Closed - No vehicles will be able to pass these roads:

  • Sherlock Street

  • Hawthorne Road

  • Belgrave Interchange

  • Kingsley Road

  • Pershore Road (A441) between Belgrave Interchange and Cartland Road

  • Woodlands Park Road

  • Cannon Hill Park internal roads and paths

  • Hay Green Lane

  • Ribblesdale Road

  • Sycamore Road

  • Bond Street

  • Willow Road

  • Bournville lane

  • Raddlebarn Road

  • Linden Road

  • Warwards Lane

  • Heath Road

  • St Stephens Road

  • Hurst Street

  • Summer Hill Road (B4135)

  • Ladywell Walk

  • Newhall Hill

  • Dudley Street

  • Frederick Street

  • Station Street

  • Warstone Lane between Tenby Street N and Hill Street

  • Hill Street

  • Caroline Street

  • Swallow Street

  • St Pauls Square

  • Brunel Street

  • Brook Street

  • Suffolk Street Queensway between Brunel Street and Paradise Circus

  • George Street

  • Paradise Circus

  • Centenary Square

  • Great Charles Street Queensway (A4400)

  • Margaret Street

  • Broad Street between Centenary Square and Gas Street

  • Edmund Street

  • Parade (B4135)

  • Church Street

  • Charlotte Street (B4135)

  • Colmore Row

  • Sandpits (B4135)

Vehicle Crossing Points: Crossing points (shown in green on the map) will be available for residents to enter and leave the area inside race route. These will operate between 2.30am - 6.15am and 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

  • Sir John's Road - Access through road closure on Pershore Road (A441) to access Oakfield Road.

  • Milner Road / Dogpool Lane - Access through road closure to access Dogpool Lane.

  • Umberslade Road - Access along Umberslade Road through road closures on Ribblesdale Road and Raddlesbarn Road

  • Regent Street & Oxford Street - Access will be facilitated through the road closures on Bournville Lane onto Victoria Road

  • Heath Road between Woodlands Park Road and Hawthorne Road - Access through the road closures on Woodlands Park Road onto Heath Road

  • Mulberry Road between Hay Green Lane and Woodlands Park Road - Access through road closures on Woodlands Park Road onto Mulberry Road

  • Teazel Avenue - Access through road closures on Bournville Lane onto Cedar Road

  • Laburnum Road - Access through road closures on Willow Road onto Acacia Road

  • Gristhorpe Road - Access through road closures on Raddlebarn Road onto Hurbert Road

  • Graham Street (Jewellery Quarter) - Access only through the road closures on George Street onto Newhall Street

Changed Traffic Conditions - These roads will be open but will operate differently

  • A38 / Belgrave Interchange - No access to Belgrave Interchange (A441) from the Bristol Road (A38). No access to Belgrave Interchange (A441) from Ring Road (A4540) clockwise.

  • Pershore Road (A441) / Cartland Road - No access north on Pershore Road (A441) beyond Cartland Road. Access to and from Cartland Road to Pershore Road (A441) southbound and vice versa only.

Birmingham - Smithfield

Road restrictions for Smithfield during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic - Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:

  • Claybrook Street

  • Pershore Street

  • Skinner Lane

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

  • Barford Street

  • Bradford Street

  • Dean Street

  • Digbeth High Street (except for taxis)

  • Moat Lane (except for taxis)

  • Sherlock Street (except for taxis)

Birmingham - Sutton Park

Road Restrictions for Sutton Park during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Stonehouse Road

Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic - Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:

  • Monmouth Drive

  • Morven Road

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

  • Braemar Road

  • Jockey Road

  • Roxburgh Road

  • Somerville Road

Birmingham - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Road restrictions for Hockey & Squash Centre Hockey & Squash Centre during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

  • Alton Road

  • Bournbrook Road

  • Coronation Street

  • Croydon Road

  • Dale Road

  • Dartmouth Road

  • Dawlish Road

  • Eastern Road

  • Exeter Road

  • George Road

  • Grange Road

  • Harrow Road

  • Heeley Road

  • Hubert Croft

  • Hubert Road

  • Luton Road

  • North Road

  • Oakfield Road

  • Rookery Road

  • Selly Hill Road

  • Selly Park Road

  • Serpentine Road

  • St. Edwards Road

  • Tiverton Road

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Edgbaston Park Road

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

  • Edgbaston Park Road

  • New Fosse Way

  • Pritchatts Road

  • Somerset Road

  • Vincent Drive

Birmingham - University of Birmingham Athletes Village

Road restrictions for University of Birmingham Athletes Village during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic: Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:

  • Church Road

  • Edgbaston Park Road

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

  • Ampton Road

  • Arthur Road

  • Carpenter Road

  • Church Road

  • Edgbaston Park Road

  • Somerset Road

Cannock Chase

The following road restrictions will be in place on 3 August.

Road restrictions for Cannock Chase during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Birches Valley (20MPH Speed Limit)

  • Church Close

  • Field Place

  • Horns Croft

  • Jones Lane

  • Millside

  • Oakley Copse

  • Post Office Lane

  • Quarry Close

  • Slitting Mill Road (40MPH Speed Limit)

  • St Johns Close

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

  • Brindley Heath Road

  • Kingsley Wood Road

  • Marquis Drive

  • Penkridge Bank Road (20MPH Speed Limit)

  • Rifle Range Corner

  • Shooting Butts Lane

  • Stafford Brook Road

Dudley, South Staffordshire and Wolverhampton

The Cycling Time Trials will take place around the Black Country, leaving West Park in Wolverhampton before heading through the city, into parts of Dudley and South Staffordshire, before returning back to the finish line back in West Park.

Road restrictions will be in place from 2 August until 5 August.

Road Restrictions for Black Country Cycling Trials during Birmingham 2022 during Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

  • Park Road West between Connaught Road and Summerfield Road (12.01AM on Tuesday 2 August until 6PM on Friday 5 August)

  • Connaught Road

  • Southgate

  • Summerfield Road

  • Albert Road (between Park Road West and Clifford Street)

  • Kingsland Road

  • Birmingham New Road (A4123) between A457 and A4037 (northbound only)

  • Park Road East

  • Priory Road (A4168)

  • Landsdowne Road

  • Park Avenue

  • High Holborn

  • Bath Avenue

  • Cotwall End Road

  • Wolverhampton Ring Road - between A449 - Stratford Road and Birmingham Road (A459) (WEST)

  • The Broadway (A459)

  • Bath Road between Tettenhall Road A41 and Ring Road St Andrews (A4150)

  • Burton Road (B4558) between Traquain Drive and A459

  • Park Road East

  • Burton Road / Kent Street / Clarence Street / Dudley Road (A459)

  • Park Crescent

  • Moden Hill

  • Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) between Chapel Ash Island and Waterloo Road

  • Catholic Lane

  • Ring Road St Peters (A4150) between Waterloo Road and Ring Road St Patricks (A4150) Westbound

  • Dudley Street (A459)

  • Gospel End Street

  • King Road St Johns (A4150) between Birmingham Road (A449) and Penn Island

  • Penn Road Island (A4150)

  • Straits Road

  • Ring Road St Marks (A4150)

  • Brick Kiln Lane

  • Penn Road (A449) between Penn Road Island Pinfold Lane

  • Himley Road (B4176) between Guys Lane and Dudley Road (B4176)

  • Rookery Lane

  • Dudley Road (B4176) past Himley Hall

  • Goldthorn Hill (A4039) between A449 and A459

  • Stourbridge Road (A449)

  • Wodehouse Lane (A463)

  • Dudley Street (A459)

  • Penn Road

  • Sedgley Road

  • Pennwood Lane

  • Church Hill

Changed Traffic Conditions: These roads will be open but will operate differently.

  • Waterloo Road / Ring Road St Peters (A4150) - Access from Waterloo Road to Ring Road St Peters (A4150) eastbound only

  • Chapel Ash Island (Ring Road) - No access to Wolverhampton City Centre - turning point for A41 only

  • Wolverhampton Ring Road - Limited access to City Centre / City Centre Car Parking - No access to western side of the Ring Road

  • Bilston St Island - Snow Hill (southbound) Snow Hill - St Johns Square - Penn Island - One-way systems in place 

  • Parkfield Road (A4039) / Dudley Road (A459) - Access between Dudley Road (A459) and Parkfield Road (A4039) only

  • Sedgley Road West (A457) / Birmingham New Road (A4123) - Access between Sedgley Road (A457) and Birmingham New Road only

  • Wolverhampton Road (A449) / B4176 (Himley) - No access towards Wolverhampton (A449) or Himley Hall (B4176)

  • A449 Roundabout (Wombourne) - No access on Wodehouse Lane towards Gospel End and A449 towards Himley

Lee Valley Velopark

From July 21 until 2 August the following road restrictions will be in place.

Road Restrictions for Lee Valley VeloPark during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking: These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

  • Keirin Road

  • Peloton Avenue

  • Coopers Lane

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Olympic park Avenue

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

  • Abercrombie Road - Closed between Olympic Park Avenue and the junction with Derny Avenue, from Thursday 21 July to Tuesday 2 August.

Sandwell - Aquatics Centre

The following road restrictions will be in place from 28 July until 9 August.

Road Restrictions for Sandwell Aquatics Centre during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking: These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

  • Albright Road

  • Awefields Crescent

  • Bartleet Road

  • Basons Lane

  • Blackthorne Road

  • Brian Road

  • Douglas Avenue

  • Douglas Road

  • Ernest Road

  • Ferguson Road

  • Hayes Road

  • Heather Road

  • Hitchcock Close

  • Holly Lane

  • Hugh Road

  • Jackson Drive

  • Jacmar Crescent

  • Laburnum Avenue

  • Lee Gardens

  • Londonderry Lane

  • Milton Road

  • Pear Tree Road

  • Primrose Hill

  • Queen's Road

  • Shakespeare Road

  • Small Close

  • Victoria Road

  • Wall Close

  • Warley Road

  • Yew Tree Road

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Londonderry Lane

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

  • Basons Lane

  • Thimblemill Road

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

  • Francis Road

Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa - Victoria Park

Road restrictions will be in place from 29 July until 6 August.

Road Restrictions for Victoria Park, Royal Leamington Spa during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

  • Archery Road (No on-street parking)

  • De Normanville Avenue

  • Isambard Close

  • Renshaw Drive

  • Sayer Close

  • Station Approach

  • Victoria Road (Controlled Parking)

  • Victoria Street (Controlled Parking)

  • York Road (Controlled Parking)

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

  • Adelaide Road

  • Avenue Road

  • Park Drive

  • Princes Drive

Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa - Cycling Road Race

Road Restrictions will be in place from 6PM on Saturday 6 August until 7PM Sunday 7 August.

Road Restrictions for Warwick Cycling Road Race during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

  • Shakespeare Avenue

  • Birmingham Road (A425) between A46 and Theatre Street

  • Myton Road (A425) - Closed from 3 August until 8 August

  • Henley Road (A4189) between West Street (A429) and B4463

  • North Rock (A425)

  • Banbury Road (A425) between Gallows Hill and Castle Hill

  • Old School Lane

  • Northgate onto Priory Road

  • St Nicholas Church Street

  • Hampton Road between A4189 and Old Budbrooke Road

  • St Johns (A429)

  • Castle Hill (A425) including Mill Street

  • Old Budbrooke Road between Hampton Road and Birmingham Road (A4177)

  • Coten End (A445)

  • Smith Street (A425)

  • Church Lane

  • Emscote Road (A445)

  • The Butts (A425)

  • Ugly Bridge Road

  • Warwick New Road (B4099) between Emscote Road (A445) and Warwick Place

  • Jury Street, High Street, West Street (A429) between Castle Hill and St Lawrence

  • Birmingham Road (A4177) between Hockley Road (B4439) and A46 Roundabout (Budbrooke)

  • Princes Drive (A452)

  • Stratford Road (A429) between Lawrence Avenue and Edgehill Drive

  • A46 Northbound and Southbound off slip roads onto Birmingham Road (Budbrooke Roundabout). Road closed from Sunday 7 August 12.01AM - 7PM.

  • Myton Road (A425) between Banbury Road (A425) and Myton Gardens. Road Closed from 10AM Wednesday 3 August - 8PM Monday 8 August.

Vehicle Access Points: Access points will be available for residents to enter and leave areas inside the race route. These will operate between 3AM - 7AM and after 4:45PM.

  • Alders Grove

  • Shakespeare Avenue

  • Hampton Road & Old Budbrooke Road

  • Eastley Crescent

  • Bridge Street

  • Bridge End (Access all day)

Changed Traffic Conditions: These roads will be open but will operate differently.

  • A46 at Budbrooke - slip roads will be closed

  • Primrose Hill/Wedgnock Lane, Coventry Road, Greville Road - Access to Hospital and Local Businesses/Residents only

  • Europa Way (A452) / Old Warwick Road (A425) Roundabout - No access to Myton Road or Princes Drive

