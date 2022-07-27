What roads are closed during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games?

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have announced the road changes to be made during the games.

From July 28 until August 8, thousands of spectators are expected to visit the city for the first major global sporting competition since the pandemic began.

The Games organisers promise to minimise disruption for residents when spectators travel to and from sporting venues.

Roads could have permit access only, controlled parking, no parking, no stopping, one-way traffic or be closed.

What areas and roads will be affected by the restrictions?

Birmingham - Alexander Stadium

The road restrictions published for Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

A34 Walsall Road

Alexander Gardens

Almond Croft

Baltimore Road

Carmodale Avenue

Chapelwood Grove

Cliveden Avenue

Coleraine Road

Crantock Road

Derrydown Road

Dewsbury Grove

Dorrington Green

Dorrington Road

Fairview Avenue

Gainsborough Road

Glendower Road

Hatton Gardens

Hillside Drive

Ipswich Crescent

Ivybridge Grove

Kingsdown Avenue

Lavendon Road

Lymedene Road

Marathon Point

Montana Avenue

Nevin Grove

Pendragon Road

Perry Avenue

Perry Park Crescent

Raymond Avenue

Richmond Croft

Sandringham Road

Teddington Grove

Thanet Grove

Tower Hill Southern Section

Wensleydale Road

Whitburn Avenue

Wilnecote Grove

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Aldridge Road

Church Road

Dairy Drive

Elcock Drive

Nash Square

Perry Villa Drive

St Johns Walk

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick-up or drop off passengers.

Beeches Road

Rocky Lane

Stanford Avenue

Tower Hill Southern Section

One-way Traffic - Vehicles will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads.

Aldridge Road

Church Road

Birmingham - Arena Birmingham

Road Restrictions for Arena Birmingham during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

Acorn Grove

Anderton Street

Bellcroft

Browning Street

Cambridge Street

Clement Street

Conway Court

Crosby Close

Daley Close

Edward Street

Essington Street

Friston Avenue

Gilby Road

Glebeland Close

Goodman Street

Graston Close

Grosvenor Street West

Guild Close

Helena Street

Kelsall Croft

Kilby Avenue

Ledbury Close

Ledsam Street

Lighthorne Avenue

Louisa Street

Morville Street

Nelson Street

Power Crescent

Rann Close

Rawlins Street

Rodney Close

Ruston Street

Ryland Street

Scotland Street

Sherbourne Grove

Shyltons Croft

St Marks Crescent

St Marks Street

St Vincent Street West

Townsend Way

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Civic Close

Kingston Row

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

Cambridge Street

Sheepcote Street

St Vincent Street

Summer Hill Street

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

King Edwards Road

Birmingham - Edgbaston Stadium

Road Restrictions for Edgbaston Stadium during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

Beaconsfield Road

Cannon Hill Road

Capsicum Road

Caraway Road

Cheddar Road

Cinnamon Close

Constance Road

Dalloway Close

Dollery Drive

Eastwood Road

First Avenue

Foster Way

Fourth Avenue

Harbury Road

Hollies Croft

Jakeman Road

Oakfield Road

Odell Place

Pavenham Drive

Raglan Road

Second Avenue

Sir John's Road

Strensham Road

The Russells

Third Avenue

Willows Crescent

Wyatt Close

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Edgbaston Crescent

Queen's Ride

The Ashes

The Boulevard

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

Alexandra Road

Amesbury Road

Moor Green Lane

Moorcroft Road

Pershore Road

Priory Road

Queensbridge Road

Russell Road

Salisbury Road

Sir Harrys Road

Speedwell Road (except for buses)

Willows Road

One-way Traffic - Vehicles will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads.

Alexandra Road

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

Edgbaston Road (Eastbound)

Edgbaston Road (Westbound)

Cannon Hill Park Access Road will have prohibited access.

Birmingham - Marathon

Roads on the marathon route (including some adjoining roads will be closed between 2.30AM and 3.30PM on the day of the race, Saturday 30 July. Emergency services will be permitted.

Road Restrictions for Marathon during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Closed - No vehicles will be able to pass these roads:

Sherlock Street

Hawthorne Road

Belgrave Interchange

Kingsley Road

Pershore Road (A441) between Belgrave Interchange and Cartland Road

Woodlands Park Road

Cannon Hill Park internal roads and paths

Hay Green Lane

Ribblesdale Road

Sycamore Road

Bond Street

Willow Road

Bournville lane

Raddlebarn Road

Linden Road

Warwards Lane

Heath Road

St Stephens Road

Hurst Street

Summer Hill Road (B4135)

Ladywell Walk

Newhall Hill

Dudley Street

Frederick Street

Station Street

Warstone Lane between Tenby Street N and Hill Street

Hill Street

Caroline Street

Swallow Street

St Pauls Square

Brunel Street

Brook Street

Suffolk Street Queensway between Brunel Street and Paradise Circus

George Street

Paradise Circus

Centenary Square

Great Charles Street Queensway (A4400)

Margaret Street

Broad Street between Centenary Square and Gas Street

Edmund Street

Parade (B4135)

Church Street

Charlotte Street (B4135)

Colmore Row

Sandpits (B4135)

Vehicle Crossing Points: Crossing points (shown in green on the map) will be available for residents to enter and leave the area inside race route. These will operate between 2.30am - 6.15am and 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Sir John's Road - Access through road closure on Pershore Road (A441) to access Oakfield Road.

Milner Road / Dogpool Lane - Access through road closure to access Dogpool Lane.

Umberslade Road - Access along Umberslade Road through road closures on Ribblesdale Road and Raddlesbarn Road

Regent Street & Oxford Street - Access will be facilitated through the road closures on Bournville Lane onto Victoria Road

Heath Road between Woodlands Park Road and Hawthorne Road - Access through the road closures on Woodlands Park Road onto Heath Road

Mulberry Road between Hay Green Lane and Woodlands Park Road - Access through road closures on Woodlands Park Road onto Mulberry Road

Teazel Avenue - Access through road closures on Bournville Lane onto Cedar Road

Laburnum Road - Access through road closures on Willow Road onto Acacia Road

Gristhorpe Road - Access through road closures on Raddlebarn Road onto Hurbert Road

Graham Street (Jewellery Quarter) - Access only through the road closures on George Street onto Newhall Street

Changed Traffic Conditions - These roads will be open but will operate differently

A38 / Belgrave Interchange - No access to Belgrave Interchange (A441) from the Bristol Road (A38). No access to Belgrave Interchange (A441) from Ring Road (A4540) clockwise.

Pershore Road (A441) / Cartland Road - No access north on Pershore Road (A441) beyond Cartland Road. Access to and from Cartland Road to Pershore Road (A441) southbound and vice versa only.

Birmingham - Smithfield

Road restrictions for Smithfield during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic - Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:

Claybrook Street

Pershore Street

Skinner Lane

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

Barford Street

Bradford Street

Dean Street

Digbeth High Street (except for taxis)

Moat Lane (except for taxis)

Sherlock Street (except for taxis)

Birmingham - Sutton Park

Road Restrictions for Sutton Park during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Stonehouse Road

Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic - Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:

Monmouth Drive

Morven Road

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.

Braemar Road

Jockey Road

Roxburgh Road

Somerville Road

Birmingham - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Road restrictions for Hockey & Squash Centre Hockey & Squash Centre during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

Alton Road

Bournbrook Road

Coronation Street

Croydon Road

Dale Road

Dartmouth Road

Dawlish Road

Eastern Road

Exeter Road

George Road

Grange Road

Harrow Road

Heeley Road

Hubert Croft

Hubert Road

Luton Road

North Road

Oakfield Road

Rookery Road

Selly Hill Road

Selly Park Road

Serpentine Road

St. Edwards Road

Tiverton Road

Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Edgbaston Park Road

No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

Edgbaston Park Road

New Fosse Way

Pritchatts Road

Somerset Road

Vincent Drive

Birmingham - University of Birmingham Athletes Village

Road restrictions for University of Birmingham Athletes Village during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic: Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:

Church Road

Edgbaston Park Road

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

Ampton Road

Arthur Road

Carpenter Road

Church Road

Edgbaston Park Road

Somerset Road

Cannock Chase

The following road restrictions will be in place on 3 August.

Road restrictions for Cannock Chase during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Birches Valley (20MPH Speed Limit)

Church Close

Field Place

Horns Croft

Jones Lane

Millside

Oakley Copse

Post Office Lane

Quarry Close

Slitting Mill Road (40MPH Speed Limit)

St Johns Close

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

Brindley Heath Road

Kingsley Wood Road

Marquis Drive

Penkridge Bank Road (20MPH Speed Limit)

Rifle Range Corner

Shooting Butts Lane

Stafford Brook Road

Dudley, South Staffordshire and Wolverhampton

The Cycling Time Trials will take place around the Black Country, leaving West Park in Wolverhampton before heading through the city, into parts of Dudley and South Staffordshire, before returning back to the finish line back in West Park.

Road restrictions will be in place from 2 August until 5 August.

Road Restrictions for Black Country Cycling Trials during Birmingham 2022 during Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

Park Road West between Connaught Road and Summerfield Road (12.01AM on Tuesday 2 August until 6PM on Friday 5 August)

Connaught Road

Southgate

Summerfield Road

Albert Road (between Park Road West and Clifford Street)

Kingsland Road

Birmingham New Road (A4123) between A457 and A4037 (northbound only)

Park Road East

Priory Road (A4168)

Landsdowne Road

Park Avenue

High Holborn

Bath Avenue

Cotwall End Road

Wolverhampton Ring Road - between A449 - Stratford Road and Birmingham Road (A459) (WEST)

The Broadway (A459)

Bath Road between Tettenhall Road A41 and Ring Road St Andrews (A4150)

Burton Road (B4558) between Traquain Drive and A459

Park Road East

Burton Road / Kent Street / Clarence Street / Dudley Road (A459)

Park Crescent

Moden Hill

Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) between Chapel Ash Island and Waterloo Road

Catholic Lane

Ring Road St Peters (A4150) between Waterloo Road and Ring Road St Patricks (A4150) Westbound

Dudley Street (A459)

Gospel End Street

King Road St Johns (A4150) between Birmingham Road (A449) and Penn Island

Penn Road Island (A4150)

Straits Road

Ring Road St Marks (A4150)

Brick Kiln Lane

Penn Road (A449) between Penn Road Island Pinfold Lane

Himley Road (B4176) between Guys Lane and Dudley Road (B4176)

Rookery Lane

Dudley Road (B4176) past Himley Hall

Goldthorn Hill (A4039) between A449 and A459

Stourbridge Road (A449)

Wodehouse Lane (A463)

Dudley Street (A459)

Penn Road

Sedgley Road

Pennwood Lane

Church Hill

Changed Traffic Conditions: These roads will be open but will operate differently.

Waterloo Road / Ring Road St Peters (A4150) - Access from Waterloo Road to Ring Road St Peters (A4150) eastbound only

Chapel Ash Island (Ring Road) - No access to Wolverhampton City Centre - turning point for A41 only

Wolverhampton Ring Road - Limited access to City Centre / City Centre Car Parking - No access to western side of the Ring Road

Bilston St Island - Snow Hill (southbound) Snow Hill - St Johns Square - Penn Island - One-way systems in place

Parkfield Road (A4039) / Dudley Road (A459) - Access between Dudley Road (A459) and Parkfield Road (A4039) only

Sedgley Road West (A457) / Birmingham New Road (A4123) - Access between Sedgley Road (A457) and Birmingham New Road only

Wolverhampton Road (A449) / B4176 (Himley) - No access towards Wolverhampton (A449) or Himley Hall (B4176)

A449 Roundabout (Wombourne) - No access on Wodehouse Lane towards Gospel End and A449 towards Himley

Lee Valley Velopark

From July 21 until 2 August the following road restrictions will be in place.

Road Restrictions for Lee Valley VeloPark during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking: These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

Keirin Road

Peloton Avenue

Coopers Lane

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Olympic park Avenue

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

Abercrombie Road - Closed between Olympic Park Avenue and the junction with Derny Avenue, from Thursday 21 July to Tuesday 2 August.

Sandwell - Aquatics Centre

The following road restrictions will be in place from 28 July until 9 August.

Road Restrictions for Sandwell Aquatics Centre during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Controlled Parking: These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.

Albright Road

Awefields Crescent

Bartleet Road

Basons Lane

Blackthorne Road

Brian Road

Douglas Avenue

Douglas Road

Ernest Road

Ferguson Road

Hayes Road

Heather Road

Hitchcock Close

Holly Lane

Hugh Road

Jackson Drive

Jacmar Crescent

Laburnum Avenue

Lee Gardens

Londonderry Lane

Milton Road

Pear Tree Road

Primrose Hill

Queen's Road

Shakespeare Road

Small Close

Victoria Road

Wall Close

Warley Road

Yew Tree Road

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Londonderry Lane

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

Basons Lane

Thimblemill Road

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

Francis Road

Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa - Victoria Park

Road restrictions will be in place from 29 July until 6 August.

Road Restrictions for Victoria Park, Royal Leamington Spa during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.

Archery Road (No on-street parking)

De Normanville Avenue

Isambard Close

Renshaw Drive

Sayer Close

Station Approach

Victoria Road (Controlled Parking)

Victoria Street (Controlled Parking)

York Road (Controlled Parking)

No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers

Adelaide Road

Avenue Road

Park Drive

Princes Drive

Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa - Cycling Road Race

Road Restrictions will be in place from 6PM on Saturday 6 August until 7PM Sunday 7 August.

Road Restrictions for Warwick Cycling Road Race during Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.

Shakespeare Avenue

Birmingham Road (A425) between A46 and Theatre Street

Myton Road (A425) - Closed from 3 August until 8 August

Henley Road (A4189) between West Street (A429) and B4463

North Rock (A425)

Banbury Road (A425) between Gallows Hill and Castle Hill

Old School Lane

Northgate onto Priory Road

St Nicholas Church Street

Hampton Road between A4189 and Old Budbrooke Road

St Johns (A429)

Castle Hill (A425) including Mill Street

Old Budbrooke Road between Hampton Road and Birmingham Road (A4177)

Coten End (A445)

Smith Street (A425)

Church Lane

Emscote Road (A445)

The Butts (A425)

Ugly Bridge Road

Warwick New Road (B4099) between Emscote Road (A445) and Warwick Place

Jury Street, High Street, West Street (A429) between Castle Hill and St Lawrence

Birmingham Road (A4177) between Hockley Road (B4439) and A46 Roundabout (Budbrooke)

Princes Drive (A452)

Stratford Road (A429) between Lawrence Avenue and Edgehill Drive

A46 Northbound and Southbound off slip roads onto Birmingham Road (Budbrooke Roundabout). Road closed from Sunday 7 August 12.01AM - 7PM.

Myton Road (A425) between Banbury Road (A425) and Myton Gardens. Road Closed from 10AM Wednesday 3 August - 8PM Monday 8 August.

Vehicle Access Points: Access points will be available for residents to enter and leave areas inside the race route. These will operate between 3AM - 7AM and after 4:45PM.

Alders Grove

Shakespeare Avenue

Hampton Road & Old Budbrooke Road

Eastley Crescent

Bridge Street

Bridge End (Access all day)

Changed Traffic Conditions: These roads will be open but will operate differently.