What roads are closed during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games?
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have announced the road changes to be made during the games.
From July 28 until August 8, thousands of spectators are expected to visit the city for the first major global sporting competition since the pandemic began.
The Games organisers promise to minimise disruption for residents when spectators travel to and from sporting venues.
Roads could have permit access only, controlled parking, no parking, no stopping, one-way traffic or be closed.
What areas and roads will be affected by the restrictions?
Birmingham - Alexander Stadium
Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.
A34 Walsall Road
Alexander Gardens
Almond Croft
Baltimore Road
Carmodale Avenue
Chapelwood Grove
Cliveden Avenue
Coleraine Road
Crantock Road
Derrydown Road
Dewsbury Grove
Dorrington Green
Dorrington Road
Fairview Avenue
Gainsborough Road
Glendower Road
Hatton Gardens
Hillside Drive
Ipswich Crescent
Ivybridge Grove
Kingsdown Avenue
Lavendon Road
Lymedene Road
Marathon Point
Montana Avenue
Nevin Grove
Pendragon Road
Perry Avenue
Perry Park Crescent
Raymond Avenue
Richmond Croft
Sandringham Road
Teddington Grove
Thanet Grove
Tower Hill Southern Section
Wensleydale Road
Whitburn Avenue
Wilnecote Grove
Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Aldridge Road
Church Road
Dairy Drive
Elcock Drive
Nash Square
Perry Villa Drive
St Johns Walk
No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick-up or drop off passengers.
Beeches Road
Rocky Lane
Stanford Avenue
Tower Hill Southern Section
One-way Traffic - Vehicles will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads.
Aldridge Road
Church Road
Birmingham - Arena Birmingham
Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.
Acorn Grove
Anderton Street
Bellcroft
Browning Street
Cambridge Street
Clement Street
Conway Court
Crosby Close
Daley Close
Edward Street
Essington Street
Friston Avenue
Gilby Road
Glebeland Close
Goodman Street
Graston Close
Grosvenor Street West
Guild Close
Helena Street
Kelsall Croft
Kilby Avenue
Ledbury Close
Ledsam Street
Lighthorne Avenue
Louisa Street
Morville Street
Nelson Street
Power Crescent
Rann Close
Rawlins Street
Rodney Close
Ruston Street
Ryland Street
Scotland Street
Sherbourne Grove
Shyltons Croft
St Marks Crescent
St Marks Street
St Vincent Street West
Townsend Way
Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Civic Close
Kingston Row
No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.
Cambridge Street
Sheepcote Street
St Vincent Street
Summer Hill Street
Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.
King Edwards Road
Birmingham - Edgbaston Stadium
Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.
Beaconsfield Road
Cannon Hill Road
Capsicum Road
Caraway Road
Cheddar Road
Cinnamon Close
Constance Road
Dalloway Close
Dollery Drive
Eastwood Road
First Avenue
Foster Way
Fourth Avenue
Harbury Road
Hollies Croft
Jakeman Road
Oakfield Road
Odell Place
Pavenham Drive
Raglan Road
Second Avenue
Sir John's Road
Strensham Road
The Russells
Third Avenue
Willows Crescent
Wyatt Close
Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Edgbaston Crescent
Queen's Ride
The Ashes
The Boulevard
No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.
Alexandra Road
Amesbury Road
Moor Green Lane
Moorcroft Road
Pershore Road
Priory Road
Queensbridge Road
Russell Road
Salisbury Road
Sir Harrys Road
Speedwell Road (except for buses)
Willows Road
One-way Traffic - Vehicles will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads.
Alexandra Road
Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.
Edgbaston Road (Eastbound)
Edgbaston Road (Westbound)
Cannon Hill Park Access Road will have prohibited access.
Birmingham - Marathon
Roads on the marathon route (including some adjoining roads will be closed between 2.30AM and 3.30PM on the day of the race, Saturday 30 July. Emergency services will be permitted.
Closed - No vehicles will be able to pass these roads:
Sherlock Street
Hawthorne Road
Belgrave Interchange
Kingsley Road
Pershore Road (A441) between Belgrave Interchange and Cartland Road
Woodlands Park Road
Cannon Hill Park internal roads and paths
Hay Green Lane
Ribblesdale Road
Sycamore Road
Bond Street
Willow Road
Bournville lane
Raddlebarn Road
Linden Road
Warwards Lane
Heath Road
St Stephens Road
Hurst Street
Summer Hill Road (B4135)
Ladywell Walk
Newhall Hill
Dudley Street
Frederick Street
Station Street
Warstone Lane between Tenby Street N and Hill Street
Hill Street
Caroline Street
Swallow Street
St Pauls Square
Brunel Street
Brook Street
Suffolk Street Queensway between Brunel Street and Paradise Circus
George Street
Paradise Circus
Centenary Square
Great Charles Street Queensway (A4400)
Margaret Street
Broad Street between Centenary Square and Gas Street
Edmund Street
Parade (B4135)
Church Street
Charlotte Street (B4135)
Colmore Row
Sandpits (B4135)
Vehicle Crossing Points: Crossing points (shown in green on the map) will be available for residents to enter and leave the area inside race route. These will operate between 2.30am - 6.15am and 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Sir John's Road - Access through road closure on Pershore Road (A441) to access Oakfield Road.
Milner Road / Dogpool Lane - Access through road closure to access Dogpool Lane.
Umberslade Road - Access along Umberslade Road through road closures on Ribblesdale Road and Raddlesbarn Road
Regent Street & Oxford Street - Access will be facilitated through the road closures on Bournville Lane onto Victoria Road
Heath Road between Woodlands Park Road and Hawthorne Road - Access through the road closures on Woodlands Park Road onto Heath Road
Mulberry Road between Hay Green Lane and Woodlands Park Road - Access through road closures on Woodlands Park Road onto Mulberry Road
Teazel Avenue - Access through road closures on Bournville Lane onto Cedar Road
Laburnum Road - Access through road closures on Willow Road onto Acacia Road
Gristhorpe Road - Access through road closures on Raddlebarn Road onto Hurbert Road
Graham Street (Jewellery Quarter) - Access only through the road closures on George Street onto Newhall Street
Changed Traffic Conditions - These roads will be open but will operate differently
A38 / Belgrave Interchange - No access to Belgrave Interchange (A441) from the Bristol Road (A38). No access to Belgrave Interchange (A441) from Ring Road (A4540) clockwise.
Pershore Road (A441) / Cartland Road - No access north on Pershore Road (A441) beyond Cartland Road. Access to and from Cartland Road to Pershore Road (A441) southbound and vice versa only.
Birmingham - Smithfield
Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic - Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:
Claybrook Street
Pershore Street
Skinner Lane
No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.
Barford Street
Bradford Street
Dean Street
Digbeth High Street (except for taxis)
Moat Lane (except for taxis)
Sherlock Street (except for taxis)
Birmingham - Sutton Park
Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Stonehouse Road
Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic - Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:
Monmouth Drive
Morven Road
No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers.
Braemar Road
Jockey Road
Roxburgh Road
Somerville Road
Birmingham - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
Controlled Parking - These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.
Alton Road
Bournbrook Road
Coronation Street
Croydon Road
Dale Road
Dartmouth Road
Dawlish Road
Eastern Road
Exeter Road
George Road
Grange Road
Harrow Road
Heeley Road
Hubert Croft
Hubert Road
Luton Road
North Road
Oakfield Road
Rookery Road
Selly Hill Road
Selly Park Road
Serpentine Road
St. Edwards Road
Tiverton Road
Permit Access Only - Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Edgbaston Park Road
No Stopping - Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers
Edgbaston Park Road
New Fosse Way
Pritchatts Road
Somerset Road
Vincent Drive
Birmingham - University of Birmingham Athletes Village
Permit Access Only and One-way Traffic: Vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will only be able to travel in one direction on these roads:
Church Road
Edgbaston Park Road
No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers
Ampton Road
Arthur Road
Carpenter Road
Church Road
Edgbaston Park Road
Somerset Road
Cannock Chase
The following road restrictions will be in place on 3 August.
Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Birches Valley (20MPH Speed Limit)
Church Close
Field Place
Horns Croft
Jones Lane
Millside
Oakley Copse
Post Office Lane
Quarry Close
Slitting Mill Road (40MPH Speed Limit)
St Johns Close
No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers
Brindley Heath Road
Kingsley Wood Road
Marquis Drive
Penkridge Bank Road (20MPH Speed Limit)
Rifle Range Corner
Shooting Butts Lane
Stafford Brook Road
Dudley, South Staffordshire and Wolverhampton
The Cycling Time Trials will take place around the Black Country, leaving West Park in Wolverhampton before heading through the city, into parts of Dudley and South Staffordshire, before returning back to the finish line back in West Park.
Road restrictions will be in place from 2 August until 5 August.
Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.
Park Road West between Connaught Road and Summerfield Road (12.01AM on Tuesday 2 August until 6PM on Friday 5 August)
Connaught Road
Southgate
Summerfield Road
Albert Road (between Park Road West and Clifford Street)
Kingsland Road
Birmingham New Road (A4123) between A457 and A4037 (northbound only)
Park Road East
Priory Road (A4168)
Landsdowne Road
Park Avenue
High Holborn
Bath Avenue
Cotwall End Road
Wolverhampton Ring Road - between A449 - Stratford Road and Birmingham Road (A459) (WEST)
The Broadway (A459)
Bath Road between Tettenhall Road A41 and Ring Road St Andrews (A4150)
Burton Road (B4558) between Traquain Drive and A459
Park Road East
Burton Road / Kent Street / Clarence Street / Dudley Road (A459)
Park Crescent
Moden Hill
Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) between Chapel Ash Island and Waterloo Road
Catholic Lane
Ring Road St Peters (A4150) between Waterloo Road and Ring Road St Patricks (A4150) Westbound
Dudley Street (A459)
Gospel End Street
King Road St Johns (A4150) between Birmingham Road (A449) and Penn Island
Penn Road Island (A4150)
Straits Road
Ring Road St Marks (A4150)
Brick Kiln Lane
Penn Road (A449) between Penn Road Island Pinfold Lane
Himley Road (B4176) between Guys Lane and Dudley Road (B4176)
Rookery Lane
Dudley Road (B4176) past Himley Hall
Goldthorn Hill (A4039) between A449 and A459
Stourbridge Road (A449)
Wodehouse Lane (A463)
Dudley Street (A459)
Penn Road
Sedgley Road
Pennwood Lane
Church Hill
Changed Traffic Conditions: These roads will be open but will operate differently.
Waterloo Road / Ring Road St Peters (A4150) - Access from Waterloo Road to Ring Road St Peters (A4150) eastbound only
Chapel Ash Island (Ring Road) - No access to Wolverhampton City Centre - turning point for A41 only
Wolverhampton Ring Road - Limited access to City Centre / City Centre Car Parking - No access to western side of the Ring Road
Bilston St Island - Snow Hill (southbound) Snow Hill - St Johns Square - Penn Island - One-way systems in place
Parkfield Road (A4039) / Dudley Road (A459) - Access between Dudley Road (A459) and Parkfield Road (A4039) only
Sedgley Road West (A457) / Birmingham New Road (A4123) - Access between Sedgley Road (A457) and Birmingham New Road only
Wolverhampton Road (A449) / B4176 (Himley) - No access towards Wolverhampton (A449) or Himley Hall (B4176)
A449 Roundabout (Wombourne) - No access on Wodehouse Lane towards Gospel End and A449 towards Himley
Lee Valley Velopark
From July 21 until 2 August the following road restrictions will be in place.
Controlled Parking: These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.
Keirin Road
Peloton Avenue
Coopers Lane
Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Olympic park Avenue
Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.
Abercrombie Road - Closed between Olympic Park Avenue and the junction with Derny Avenue, from Thursday 21 July to Tuesday 2 August.
Sandwell - Aquatics Centre
The following road restrictions will be in place from 28 July until 9 August.
Controlled Parking: These roads will have designated waiting, loading and parking restrictions. Residents on these roads will need a permit to park.
Albright Road
Awefields Crescent
Bartleet Road
Basons Lane
Blackthorne Road
Brian Road
Douglas Avenue
Douglas Road
Ernest Road
Ferguson Road
Hayes Road
Heather Road
Hitchcock Close
Holly Lane
Hugh Road
Jackson Drive
Jacmar Crescent
Laburnum Avenue
Lee Gardens
Londonderry Lane
Milton Road
Pear Tree Road
Primrose Hill
Queen's Road
Shakespeare Road
Small Close
Victoria Road
Wall Close
Warley Road
Yew Tree Road
Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Londonderry Lane
No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers
Basons Lane
Thimblemill Road
Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.
Francis Road
Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa - Victoria Park
Road restrictions will be in place from 29 July until 6 August.
Permit Access Only: Only vehicles with a valid permit in their windscreen will be able to pass.
Archery Road (No on-street parking)
De Normanville Avenue
Isambard Close
Renshaw Drive
Sayer Close
Station Approach
Victoria Road (Controlled Parking)
Victoria Street (Controlled Parking)
York Road (Controlled Parking)
No Stopping: Vehicles must not stop on these roads to wait, load, unload, pick up or drop off passengers
Adelaide Road
Avenue Road
Park Drive
Princes Drive
Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa - Cycling Road Race
Road Restrictions will be in place from 6PM on Saturday 6 August until 7PM Sunday 7 August.
Closed: No vehicles will be able to pass.
Shakespeare Avenue
Birmingham Road (A425) between A46 and Theatre Street
Myton Road (A425) - Closed from 3 August until 8 August
Henley Road (A4189) between West Street (A429) and B4463
North Rock (A425)
Banbury Road (A425) between Gallows Hill and Castle Hill
Old School Lane
Northgate onto Priory Road
St Nicholas Church Street
Hampton Road between A4189 and Old Budbrooke Road
St Johns (A429)
Castle Hill (A425) including Mill Street
Old Budbrooke Road between Hampton Road and Birmingham Road (A4177)
Coten End (A445)
Smith Street (A425)
Church Lane
Emscote Road (A445)
The Butts (A425)
Ugly Bridge Road
Warwick New Road (B4099) between Emscote Road (A445) and Warwick Place
Jury Street, High Street, West Street (A429) between Castle Hill and St Lawrence
Birmingham Road (A4177) between Hockley Road (B4439) and A46 Roundabout (Budbrooke)
Princes Drive (A452)
Stratford Road (A429) between Lawrence Avenue and Edgehill Drive
A46 Northbound and Southbound off slip roads onto Birmingham Road (Budbrooke Roundabout). Road closed from Sunday 7 August 12.01AM - 7PM.
Myton Road (A425) between Banbury Road (A425) and Myton Gardens. Road Closed from 10AM Wednesday 3 August - 8PM Monday 8 August.
Vehicle Access Points: Access points will be available for residents to enter and leave areas inside the race route. These will operate between 3AM - 7AM and after 4:45PM.
Alders Grove
Shakespeare Avenue
Hampton Road & Old Budbrooke Road
Eastley Crescent
Bridge Street
Bridge End (Access all day)
Changed Traffic Conditions: These roads will be open but will operate differently.
A46 at Budbrooke - slip roads will be closed
Primrose Hill/Wedgnock Lane, Coventry Road, Greville Road - Access to Hospital and Local Businesses/Residents only
Europa Way (A452) / Old Warwick Road (A425) Roundabout - No access to Myton Road or Princes Drive