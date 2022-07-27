A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was left in a critical condition in hospital in Nottinghamshire.

Police have cordoned off an address in Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, after being called to reports of an assault at around 10am on Monday (July 25th).The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and is currently in a critical but stable condition.

Laurence Griffiths, aged 41, of Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (July 27th) charged with attempted murder.Detectives are checking CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house enquiries, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Nick Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident remains ongoing.“I would like to reassure local residents we have increased patrols in the area while we pursue multiple lines of enquiry and anyone who is concerned can approach them. While we have now charged a suspect we are urging anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch with us as soon as possible."We would also like to hear from anyone in the area who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage which could aid us with our lines of enquiry.”

Anyone with any information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 189 of 25 July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.