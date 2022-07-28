The Commonwealth Games has officially begun, with an opening ceremony celebrating the history and culture of the Midlands.

With a mix of dancing, singing and acting, the ceremony has officially opened the games at the Alexander Stadium.

Performers during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: PA IMAGES

It is the first time the stadium has been used during the games, after its £72 million transformation.

The Prince of Wales - accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall - represented Her Majesty The Queen and officially opened the Games.

They made their entrance in a Midlands made Aston Martin.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in an Aston Martin Credit: PA IMAGES

An estimated 30,000 people have been watching it live, with millions more watching from around the world.

The spectacle has increased in size and scope as the evening has progressed.

Performers during the "call to gather" scene Credit: PA IMAGES

More to follow..