A driver has admitted killing a three-year-old who he struck with his car on a zebra crossing in Birmingham.

Labib Choudhury, 25, of Cleeve Road, Yardley Wood, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Maysoon Abdul-Hakeem by driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday 28 July.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC, who described it as a "tragic case" adjourned sentence until September 8 for a pre sentence report to be prepared.

He remanded Choudhury on bail and imposed an interim driving disqualification.

Little Maysoon was on Reddings Lane, Tyseley, on Thursday 11 November last year when she was hit by a Ford Galaxy being driven by Choudhury.

At the time Maysoon’s grieving family, who were being supported by specialist family liaison officers, issued a brief tribute via West Midlands Police.

'We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter'

Tributes have been left on Reddings Lane, Tyseley in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

The tribute read: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter Maysoon.

"Please respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

Paramedics took Maysoon to Birmingham Children's Hospital after the crash but she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Acting Inspector Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said at the time of the crash: "What's happened is extremely tragic and has had a profound impact not only on her family but also friends, the local schools and wider community.

"I would ask everyone come together at this sad time to support the family and respect their wishes for privacy.

The tragic death prompted some members of the public to begin guiding traffic as pupils crossed the road before and after school.

However, Olive School, a Muslim faith primary situated just yards from the crossing, issued a plea to parents and carers not to carry out such acts.