Hotel prices in Birmingham are soaring as visitors from all over the globe flood to watch the Commonwealth Games.

A stay in the city centre Holiday Inn this evening (July 28) will cost a minimum of £222.

In comparison, to stay on Saturday December 23, the same room costs just £81.

A room in the Jury's Inn on Saturday night (July 30) will cost you £304. On the last Saturday in August, the same room will cost £117.

However, if you are looking for a room, you're in luck, as some of the hotels on Broad Street in Birmingham are available, it will just cost a hefty amount.

Holiday Inn Credit: ITV Central

What's happened to vulnerable families living in city centre hotels during the Games?

Last week, ITV News Central discovered vulnerable families housed in temporary accommodation in Birmingham have been moved away from the city, to make way for Commonwealth Games visitors.

Around 20 families that were living in hotels in the city have been moved to Coventry for the duration of the Games.

Some were given 24 hours notice to leave their hotel rooms before being moved away from friends and work, it has been claimed.

In a statement, Birmingham City Council said: "In the run up to the Commonwealth Games Birmingham City Council has been working with each of the hotels we use for temporary accommodation to ensure our families are accommodated during the Games.

"Following these discussions most hotels are able to continue accommodating our families. In the case of when a hotel is fully booked, we have agreed with them to move families to alternative hotels for the duration of the Games.

"We have ensured that they are provided with alternative arrangements including additional meals and support.

"In total, this relates to less than 20 families being moved to Coventry. However, in recognition of the disruption and uncertainty that this will have on the families affected we have been liaising with them individually.

"We are grateful to the hotels concerned for working with us to provide alternative accommodation and extra support during this very busy period."