A fifth arrest has been made after a 16-year-old boy was found fatally stabbed in Lozells in Birmingham.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Teenager Sekou Doucoure was stabbed in Nursery Road near Burbury Street on 12 July 2022.

The 16-year-old died at the scene after armed response officers and paramedics were unable to save him.

A post mortem examination confirmed Sekou Doucoure died of a stab wound. Credit: BPM Media

Another 16-year-old has been charged with Sekou’s murder and three people aged 15, 19, and 25, have been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said they “are continuing to support Sekou’s family."

The force have said the family "have been updated with the details of this arrest" and continues to investigate the incident.

"We continue to trawl through hours of CCTV footage to gain a better understanding of what happened on that tragic evening."

The attack happened near a petrol station in the Lozells area in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

Earlier this month, a mum-of-three said she is scared to go outside of her home in Lozells in Birmingham with her children after a 16-year-old boy was fatally killed nearby.

Shamsun Choudhury said the community was "shocked and appalled" following the young death.

Ms Choudhury lives a street away from where the 16-year-old boy died. She now fears her children could be caught up in violence.

She said: "I’m literally scared to walk with my children."

"I’ve told them not to go out and to stay at home because you don’t know if you’re going to get caught in the crossfire."

"The incident happened in broad daylight at the busiest time of day. I was there just yesterday - it could have been me," she adds.