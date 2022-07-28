Play Brightcove video

Footage shows fire crews attending the blaze in West Bridgford

Fire crews are battling a large fire at the County Hall, the headquarters of Nottinghamshire County Council in West Bridgford.

Numerous emergency crews are currently outside the Conservative-run council's offices, just off Trent Bridge, as of midday on 28 July. Thick, black smoke can be seen rising from the building.

Fire engines from the London Road, West Bridgford, Stockhill, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, Carlton, Stapleford and Bingham stations are among those to have been called out.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The time of call was at 11.45am. We have 12 pumps either in attendance or on their way."

Details of the room where the fire started remain unclear and it is also currently unclear if anyone has been injured.

In a statement on Twitter, Nottinghamshire County Council said: "Notts Fire are currently in attendance at a fire at County Hall in West Bridgford.

"We'd like to thank them for getting to the scene so quickly. We'll keep you updated on the situation."

In an update, crews said the fire had started on the first floor of the building. "We ask people to avoid the area while we work to extinguish the fire," the service said in a tweet.

More to follow