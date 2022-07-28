Two more men have been charged with murder after a fatal hit and run killed a father of one in Coventry earlier this month.

Carlton Rollason, 26, and Callum Ayre, 19, have been charged with the murder of 40-year-old Andrew Flamson.

They were also charged with three counts of attempted murder and criminal damage.

The pair are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today.

Andrew Flamson suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a silver Ford Mondeo while walking a dog with a friend on Grosvenor Road on July 12.

He died in hospital three days later.

Another 40-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after also being hit by the car.

Two children, aged 15 and 16 were also struck by the car.

Detectives from West Midlands Police believe an altercation between two groups which took place on the neighbouring road, Westminster Road at around 11pm may have been the catalyst for the incident.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the incident and three of those charged.

A 61-year-old man has been charged with murder, while two women aged 42 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but have been released under investigation.