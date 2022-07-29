Play Brightcove video

The Commonwealth Games are well and truly underway in Birmingham and the ITV News Central bus is out and about in the West Midlands.

During the Games, our presenters will be chatting to organisers, athletes, spectators and festival goers as the city enjoys an unforgettable summer of sport.

Where will the bus be visiting?

The bus will be touring various locations in and around Birmingham from Friday 29 July until Friday 5 August.

Some of the sites include the Birmingham 2022 Neighbourhood Festivals, which are free festivals for local people.

The events will be taking place in Castle Vale, Sparkhill, Edgbaston Reservoir, Yardley, Handsworth and Ward End.

There will also be celebrations taking place in Warwickshire, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Tamworth.

People are encouraged not to travel to festival sites but instead attend events that are local to them.

The ITV News Central team will also be visiting some of the official sporting venues.

The bus will be parked at The University of Birmingham, which is an official partner and venue for the Hockey and Squash competitions.

The largest athletes' village is also situated at the University.

More than 450 students have been employed on campus to support the Games, and hundreds more students and staff have volunteered to help out.

If you see the team out and about, come and say hello!