An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenage boy who was found fatally stabbed in Lozells in Birmingham.

Pierre Thomas has been charged with murder and possession of an imitation firearm after being arrested yesterday (July 28).

Sekou Doucoure, who is 16-years-old, was stabbed in Nursery Road near Burbury Street earlier this month on 12 July.

He died at the scene after armed response officers and paramedics were unable to save him.

A post mortem examination confirmed Sekou Doucoure died of a stab wound. Credit: BPM Media

Thomas is the second person to be charged with the 16-year-old's death and he is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy was also charged with Sekou’s murder.

Three other people aged 15, 19, and 25, have been released on police bail.