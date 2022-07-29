The climax of Euro 2022 is just two days away as England and Germany continue to build up to Sunday’s final.

The two rivals are preparing for the Wembley showpiece where the Lionesses have their date with destiny and a shot at winning their first Women’s European Championship.

ITV News Central looks at the support Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, who's from Nottingham, has received from high-profile football professionals.

Earps produced a fine display in the semi-final win over Sweden, with a number of saves ensuring a clean sheet.

England's Mary Earps (left) and goalkeeping coach Darren Ward celebrate after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match Credit: PA

And her performance proved that the goalkeepers’ union is an inclusive one as her male counterpart at Manchester United, David De Gea, sent her some congratulations.

Earps said: "Me and David speak a little bit. He’s messaged me saying congratulations.

"We message back and forth about results and clean sheets and stuff so that’s always nice to have his support.

"He’s really supportive of the women’s game."

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea Credit: PA

Spain keeper de Gea is renowned for his reflex saves with his legs and Earps produced something similar to stop England going behind within 22 seconds.

"I'll take that comparison, no problem at all," she said before adding: "But I think obviously I work really, really hard on the training pitch and I just want to be as prepared as possible when I'm going into a game.

"Whenever I'm on the pitch I just want to be as focused as I can be, do my job to the best of my ability, that's so far.

"Whether it's 22 seconds, 22 minutes or 22 years into a game, I just always want to be on my best game."

Klopp can’t get enough

Jurgen Klopp has praised Mary Earps for her Lionesses performance this week Credit: PA

Jurgen Klopp is just the latest high-profile name to get swept up by Euro 2022 fever.

The Liverpool manager is preparing for Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City, but is certain to be watching the final the following day given his enthusiasm towards the tournament.

And he is one of the few supporting Germany.

He said: "I really have to say I love women’s football, it’s outstanding.

"The quality of the tournament is insane. England are doing exceptionally well. I saw two games and I saw three games of Germany.

"You can imagine that I’m – as much as I love England – in this specific case my heart is on the German side.

"But the better team might win and I’m completely fine with that."

England v Germany, Wembley Stadium – Sunday, July 31 at 5pm