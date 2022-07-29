Sister of man who died from one punch calls out her killer in court

The sister of a man who died after being punched, has read a letter aloud in front of her brother's killer.

Nathaniel Bierley's sister Louisa read aloud a statement to Nottingham Crown Court today (July 28) and called out his killer, Kyle Turton, for his actions.

"I don’t even know where to start, Nathaniel was the best brother we could ever ask for, he was courageous and always wanted to make a change in this world," she said.

"Our brother always made such a big impression on all of those who knew him and made all of us proud every day."

"He travelled the world and lived his life to the fullest and had so much more to give to this world but that’s been taken away from him."

Nathaniel Bierley was struck by a stranger with so much force he was knocked unconscious, and fell to the ground in Upper Parliament Street, shortly after 3.30 in the morning of Saturday, March 5th.

The 26-year-old was taken to hospital but died twelve days later on March 17th.

Speaking directly to Turton, Louisa said, "You have taken the life of a young man that was so loved, loved life and was always so dedicated to making a change and standing up for other’s rights."

"The pain and hurt you have caused to all of us. You have ruined every birthday and every Christmas because you didn’t just take Nathaniel’s life you took all of our lives when you took my brother's life."

Louisa said her brother was a family man, always helping his nieces and sisters.

"He was a great uncle and it would have been nice to see if Nathaniel had children of his own one day but now we will never know."

"He was going to take his younger sister to a car dealership when she passed her test and help her buy a car and because of this, he won’t do that."

"She was looking forward to her big brother buying her first car and wanted to show her big brother her first ever home but he won’t be here to see all of this."

"We will never get to see how he would have lived the rest of his life and that hurts us so much."

"I have never seen my mum cry before but in the days when it happened and afterwards I did and it absolutely devastated me, hearing how she wished it was her instead – my heart absolutely broke."

"This has not only affected us all emotionally but has had a physical impact on most of us too."

"I feel an apparent amount of stress all of the time so I have to make myself busy so I feel tired all of the time ever since the day it happened."

21-year-old Kyle Turton has been jailed for nine years and on given a further five years on license after his release.

Turton of Brooksby Lane, Clifton had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

One of Turton’s friends described him as wanting to hit someone, drinking a lot, looking to start a fight and how his behaviour had completely changed.

A statement by Nathaniel’s family after the sentencing said they did not expect the sentence Turton received but were pleased with the outcome.

"It is comforting for us to know that Kyle Turton will be spending longer than we anticipated in prison and that he will have a long time to think about what he has done before he can see his family again.”

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC sentencing Turton said “by your completely unjustified and unnecessary actions you brought to the end a life of a young man who had done nothing to you."

"And who on any view did not deserve to die."

"You didn’t just change his life by bringing it to an end you destroyed him and destroyed their lives."

Detective Constable Rebecca Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, wants people to learn even small actions have life-changing impacts.

"This incident shows how throwing even a single punch can have devastating consequences as shown in this case that one moment of aggression can result in a lifetime of consequences, regret and guilt."

"This one moment of aggression will now see Turton behind bars for nearly a decade and still under supervision when he does leave prison for another five years."