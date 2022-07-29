The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Megastore has opened its doors in preparation for the city's biggest sporting event.

From mugs and headbands to silk scarfs and silver jewellery the Megashop has been busy supplying visitors with a range of Commonwealth Games merchandise.

Located in Centenary Square the store is open from 10am until 8pm.

Scotland, Wales, Jersey, or Team England no matter who you support the store has endless items with Commonwealth logos on them you can take home.

There is a dedicated Team England area with merchandise from other countries like Australia, Pakistan, India and New Zealand also available.

But how much is the Commonwealth Games merchandise?

Memorabilia pins are available for specific events like the opening ceremony or any of the 19 sporting competitions for £6.

Commemorative coins have been designed by The Royal Mint and are priced at nearly £70 for the colour edition.

T-shirts range from £25 to £60 and jackets and hoodies start at £50.

The cheapest items you can buy are keyrings, bag tags, and pins, for £6, and the most expensive are jewellery.

Handcrafted sterling silver brooches and cufflinks are £350 while earrings and necklaces are £250.

Each item is made in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

Besides clothing, the Games' mascot Perry the Bull is also available to buy. The soft toy comes in a variety of sizes with prices ranging from £15 to £120.

Birmingham 2022 merchandise can also be purchased at the two other stores in the city. They are on High Street and at New Street Station.

The Games boast the biggest sporting and para-sporting programme for the region.

With over £700 million of public funding, including nearly £600 million from central government, Birmingham 2022 is the most significant investment in a major sporting event since the London 2012 Olympics.

The sporting extravaganza was planned in just four years - the quickest ever delivered Commonwealth Games in history.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be another fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Britain on a global stage."

"Not only will we be celebrating sporting success, we will also be strengthening the crucial ties between our 72 nations and territories – bringing businesses and governments from across the world together to encourage trade and boost economic growth that will leave a lasting legacy for years to come."

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries noted the international recognition Birmingham will receive.

"Today the eyes of the world turn to Birmingham."

"Beyond the medals won and records broken, these Games will deliver a fantastic legacy - sporting, cultural and economic - for the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have begun and finish on Monday 8 August.