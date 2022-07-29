Who is Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps and where is she from?

A goalkeeper from Nottingham helped England on their way to the final of the European Championships following a couple of fantastic saves.

Mary Earps, who is from West Bridgford, played an intricate part in the teams success on Tuesday evening.

The first save was in the first minute of the Lionesses' 4-0 win against Sweden in last night's semi-final.

Then, in the second half with her team 2-0 up, she pulled off a save to keep her clean sheet.

England will now face Germany in Sunday's final.

Who is Mary Earps?

The goalkeeper was born in Nottingham on the March 7th 1993.

At grassroots level Earps played for West Bridgford Colts.

From 2012 until 2016, Earps studied at Loughborough University where she earned a degree in Management and Business.

The footballer has a large online presence with more than 140,000 followers. On her social media she posts about her sporting and personal life.

Where is Mary Earps from?

The footballer was born and raised in West Bridgford, Nottingham.

Who does Mary Earps play for?

When she is not playing for England, Earps plays for Manchester United.

She was selected for the England squad in 2017 and made her first appearance in Switzerland.

Earps was third choice keeper at the last World Cup in 2019 but has worked hard, improved and established herself as No1.

But Earps insists that England must now seize the moment and write their names into the nation's footballing history as they prepare for Sunday’s final.

Before playing for Manchester United, Earps spent time playing for Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Reading and German giants Wolfsburg.