Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police have released four CCTV images of a man they want to question and warned anyone who sees him not to approach but instead to call 999 immediately.

Officers also confirmed two people previously arrested in connection with the incident had been released with no further action.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: "Our officers have been working round the clock on this investigation, and the public’s help may prove crucial.

CCTV image of a man police are seeking to identify over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte Credit: Lincolnshire Police/PA

"These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us. If you see him, do not approach him but immediately call 999.

"This is a particularly tragic case and I’d like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation.

"We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss."